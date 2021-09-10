Jewelry sale
ELK RAPIDS — The Glamour, Glitter and Glitz sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
A first look and silent auction occur from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 10. Admission is $25. New and preowned jewelry, bags and accessories are available to purchase. Proceeds benefit Friends of Elk Rapids District Library’s community outreach programs.
Pop-up art event
GLEN ARBOR — The “6ft Apart Art Series” continues from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Artists show and demonstrate their work. Glenn Wolff and Windy Ridge play acoustic music from 12:30-2 p.m. If it rains, the event occurs Sept. 12.
Wall hanging class
LUDINGTON — Deb Borema leads a wall hanging session from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 11 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Participants can commemorate the Twin Towers design for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Price is $20 for center members, $25 for others. Sign up on the LACA website, or call 231-845-2787.
Monthly music program
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Public Radio launches a free classical music program at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Traverse Area District Library. The first event is an open microphone session. The program is for all ages and continues on the second Sunday of the month.
Art center expansion
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center recently opened its new Bayview Classroom behind the ceramics studio. The outdoor space is for classes and programs like plein air painting, woodworking, culinary and more.
Cardio drumming
INTERLOCHEN — Cardio drumming classes begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 13 and 20 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a laundry basket and fitness ball; drumsticks provided. Donations are appreciated.
Crafting time
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework group gathers from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials and work on a project.
Theater classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre offers the After School Drama Adventure Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. from Sept. 14 through Nov. 2 at Civic Center Park. Third through fifth graders can learn to create characters and tell stories through performance. Cost is $150. parallel45.org/education
Call for poster art
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center accepts submissions for its 2022 Manitou Music poster contest until Sept. 16. All GAAC members may enter their original paintings. The poster is sold at Leelanau County shops and art galleries. Apply online or call 231-334-6112 to learn more.
Songwriter concert
TRAVERSE CITY — May Erlewine performs a solo show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at City Opera House. VIP tickets are $50; reserved seats are $20. Purchase at cityoperahouse.org.
Quilt workshops
LUDINGTON — Carol Marshall returns to lead the “Memories of Me” art quilt wall hanging workshops Sept. 17-18 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Cost is $143 for LACA members, $153 for the public. Sign up online or call 231-845-2787.
‘Birds Fly In’ exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Artist Ellie Harold presents “Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge” through Jan. 2 at the Dennos Museum Center. She painted large, abstract birds while listening to an original soundtrack by Mexican composer David Mendoza.
An English/Spanish catalogue featuring the art and poetry from the display is available in the museum store. Twenty percent of the sale price is donated to ABBA House, a migrant shelter.
in Mexico.
