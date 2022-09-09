Funk band
TRAVERSE CITY — Melophobix plays Encore 201 in Traverse City at 8 p.m. Sept. 9, alternating sets with DJ Ricky T. Doors open at 7 p.m., with a $7 cover charge.
Watercolor display
ALDEN — Mimi Franco-Bell’s watercolor paintings and prints are on display at Alden District Library through Sept. 30. Admission is free.
Family day
INTERLOCHEN — LEGO Creation and STEAM Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 and 17 at Interlochen Public Library.
Families may build with LEGOs and explore the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math kits.
Car show
ALDEN — The Alden Hot and Classic Car Show goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10. Sponsored by the Downtown Alden Business Association. Contact: 440-590-1904.
Blacksmith demonstrations
GLEN ARBOR — The Forging for Peace Project blacksmiths return to the Glen Arbor Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10.
Visitors can watch and ask questions. Learn more at lanktonmetaldesign.com/forging-for-peace.
Instrument sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Music Boosters Used Instrument Sale goes from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 10 at West Middle School.
Drop off instruments from 9-11:30 a.m. Appraisers can help determine the value.
The boosters keeps 15 percent of all sales for student scholarships and music classroom mini-grants. Questions: 231-933-6984.
‘Writing the Arts’ program
GLEN ARBOR — “Writing the Arts” begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, 17 and 24 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. An open reading is Oct. 1.
Michigan Writers leads these free sessions for writers of all skill levels. Participants will use visual arts for literary inspiration. Register at glenarborart.org/classes.
Art show
TRAVERSE CITY — An art show is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Grand Traverse Circuit in memory of the late Barbara Betker-McIntyre.
Twelve of her watercolors are displayed. The Betker-McIntyre family appreciates donations to “TC Circuit,” which carries on the artist’s work by providing accredited art therapy. Questions: jmc21@protonmail.com.
Comedy show
TRAVERSE CITY — Good on Paper Improv presents its show at 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Traverse City Comedy Club, 738 S. Garfield Ave.
Tickets are $15 at traversecitycomedyclub.com.
Photography displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club presents an exhibition of members’ photography through Nov. 18 at Traverse Area District Library. A public reception goes from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 11. Club members will discuss their works.
Yarn sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 20 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project.
Book clubs
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library offers the Page Turners meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday and the Last Tuesday Book Club at 2 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. More information: 231-533-8814.
FOL gathering
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library meets at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Helena Township Community Center. Coffee and snacks are provided.
Call for donations
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library seeks donations for the Fall Fundraiser in October. Bring yarn, paints, canvas, beads, scissors and other items to the library. More details: 231-276-6767.
Member Exhibit
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts presents its Member Exhibit until Sept. 30 in the main gallery and performance hall gallery. The 2022 display features works of all media.
