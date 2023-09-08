Glass workshop
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a fused glass workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Create a lighthouse with pre-cut glass pieces. Cost is $15 for LACA members, $35 for others at ludingtonartscenter.org.
Map-making session
TRAVERSE CITY — Artist Jerry Gretzinger is leading a mapping workshop from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Dennos Museum Center.
Museum admission is $10 per adult and $5 per youth under 17.
Kids activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum is inviting preschool and elementary youth to this week’s programs.
Kid’s Craft Lab will feature a pine cone critters craft at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday. Storytime Adventures will include the tale “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Play with cars and trucks at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Art lecture
EMPIRE — Art lecturer Linda Young is presenting “By the Sea” at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Lake Community Library.
She focuses on works by 19th and 20th century artists. Seats are limited, so call the library at 231-326-5361 to register for a session.
Crafting group gathers
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework group is meeting from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials and work on a project.
Journalist talk
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series is presenting Journalist Ed Yong at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Opera House.
Student tickets are $10; others start at $24. His latest book “An Immense World is included. Reserve seats at cityoperahouse.org.
Book club meets
BELLAIRE — Page Turners Book Club members will discuss “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bellaire Public Library.
Film festival
SAULT STE. MARIE — The Soo Film Festival is running Wednesday through Sunday at the Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library.
Tickets are $7 per block, $5 for seniors and students.
A daily pass is $20 and includes admission to all blocks in one day. The festival pass is $50 and includes all films and short programs every day. Films at the library are free.
Full schedule and film descriptions are listed at soofilmfestival.org.
Weaving exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Crooked Tree Arts Center is opening the exhibition “Interlacements: The Fine Craft of Weaving” from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15.
Nine Michigan artists created fiber art pieces. View their work from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28.
Local performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Center for the Arts launches the Interlochen in Town series at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at The Alluvion.
The event features soprano Laura Osgood Brown and mezzo-soprano Lindsey Anderson with pianist Hyemin Kim. All tickets are $28 at interlochen.org/concerts-and-events.
Lecture tickets on sale
GLEN ARBOR — Researcher and garden conservation lecturer Carolyn Doepke Bennett is presenting “Artists In The Shadows: Women Who Turned Gardens Into Art” at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Tickets are $10 for GAAC members and $15 for others. Space is limited. Reservations are due by 3 p.m. Oct. 18 at glenarborart.org/events.
Public art exhibition
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Downtown Development Authority is displaying the Charles Culver Public Art Exhibition through October.
Each piece includes a QR code with access to an audio presentation on the artwork’s background.
Michigan Arts and Culture Council provided a grant for the project. Local funding came from the Antrim Women’s Alliance, Rotary Club of Bellaire, Downtown Bellaire Hardware, Uniquely North, Shanty Creek Resorts and other organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.