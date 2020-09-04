Call for potters
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks to add functional pottery to its gallery. Items will be available for purchase. Email images and artwork details to higherartgallery@gmail.com.
Musical preview
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents “The [title of show] Parking Lot Show” at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 under the tent. This is a preview of the postponed April musical. Seating is limited. Tickets are $20 plus fees online. More details: 231-947-2210.
Fall exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Minnesota artist Gary Carlson presents his solo show”Out of Context: Objects Redefined” Sept. 4 through Oct. 6 at Higher Art Gallery. Artwork is displayed in the gallery and in the online shop.
Craft show
ALDEN — The Torch Lake Labor Day Arts and Crafts Show is on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 5-6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Depot Park. Items include artwork, jewelry, bath products, pottery and more.
Photo display
MESICK — Mesick Historical Museum shows photos of the Manistee River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 5. See how the river helped the town with ice gathering, logging, tourism, fishing and electricity.
Brass, piano concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Center for the Arts faculty perform brass and piano music at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Old Town Playhouse. This Theatre Under the Tent event costs $20 plus fees online. Guests should wear masks and social distance. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Virtual author event
TRAVERSE CITY — Chasten Buttigieg discusses his memoir “I Have Something to Tell You” at 7 p.m. Sept. 10. Buttigieg details his experience with bullying, homelessness and coming out. Guest host is UpNorth Pride co-founder Elon Cameron. A $20 donation is suggested. Registration is required through the National Writers Series website.
Art show
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs Invitational goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12-13 at Zorn Park. Older guests and those with health issues may start shopping at 9 a.m. Social distancing guidelines are followed.
Romance released
INTERLOCHEN — Mission Point Press recently published “Alejandro’s Last Chance” by first-time novelist Marietta Hamady, of Interlochen. Grand Cayman serves as inspiration for her romance book. The text is $22.95 in hardcover and $14.95 paperback. An e-book is expected in the future.
Nonprofit funding
TRAVERSE CITY — SwingShift and the Stars provided more than $10,000 to area nonprofits this summer. Donations are collected during pop-up concerts. Past recipients are Michael’s Place, Love Thy Neighbor and 22 2 None.
Book donation
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County gifted the book “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” to public libraries in Leelanau County. The organization plans to donate the text to all county schools when they reopen. The gift included the book and a copy for young readers.
Fundraiser results
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center recently hosted the “No GalaGala Virtual Fundraiser and Online Auction.” The center collected more than $42,000 for operations. Funds came from the auction and Art of Giving sponsors, who matched money raised by golf ball sales. The balls were dropped onto a golf course via drone. The closet to the pin won a prize.
Festival vendors needed
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors and craftspeople for the annual Harvest Festival and Scarecrow Extravaganza, set from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Spaces are $45. Questions: 231-533-6023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.