Art displayed
ALDEN — View Stacy McKellip’s fly fishing artwork through Sept. 30 at Alden District Library. Admission is free.
Basket weaving
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry sessions from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Experience not required. The $5 fee covers materials. More information: 231-331-6583.
Hemingway film
WALLOON LAKE — Starbright Media Corporation presents the film “Young Hemingway: The Path to Paris” Sept. 3 for the author’s 100th wedding anniversary. View it from 8 a.m. until midnight at younghemingway.com.
Charlevoix and Emmet county school media centers and public libraries can receive free copies of the documentary. Contact: gac@starbrightmc.com.
Art center fundraiser
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts hosts its second annual art fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4. This year’s theme is “Grab a Piece of Ludington.”
The show features original canvas works created by area artists. Many pieces include scenes of the area or the artwork was made in Ludington.
Each canvas is $35, with proceeds going to the art center.
View artwork starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 3.
Labor Day show
ALDEN — The Torch Lake Labor Day Art and Craft Show is scheduled Sept. 4-6 at Depot Park.
Paper display
GLEN ARBOR — Traverse City artist Denise Samuels presents “Paper Constructions” Sept. 4 through Dec. 17 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. The artist uses recycled materials to create sculptural, geometrical pieces.
Art sale
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts hosts its Arts and Crafts Garage Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 4. Supplies and artwork are available to purchase. Table space is $5. Call 231-845-2787 to reserve.
Insiders performance
CADILLAC — The Insiders present a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Coyote Crossing Resort. Tickets are $25 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-862-3212.
Free concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s Sight and Sound Department offers a free concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 near the Children’s Garden. Bring a blanket or chair. The show will be rescheduled if it rains.
Call for actors
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Players host auditions for “The Hound of Baskervilles” at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Glen Lake Church. Roles are available for seven men and four women.
The play is staged in a reader’s theater format, so scripts will be used. More details: 231-357-0712.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Thursday Morning Book Club gathers at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro.
The text may be available to check out at the library.
Musical program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale presents the musical program “Unusual Standards” at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at First Congregational Church.
Musicale scholarship winners also perform. More details: weavmusic@aol.com.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery invites artists to enter the second annual “Tree of Art and Small Gift Show” through Oct. 20. Small objects are displayed and sold from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1.
Items can include ornaments, small paintings, fiber or glass works. They must hang from or hook onto the tree.
Send images and details including sale price to higherartgallery@gmail.com with “Holiday Show” in the subject line.
