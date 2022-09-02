Show and sale
LAKE LEELANAU — The St. Mary Quilters annual Labor Day Quilt Show and Bake Sale goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 outside of St. Mary School.
More than 50 quilts are available to purchase. Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Enter to win a sampler quilt. All proceeds support the church and school.
Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1964 gathers from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the American Military League.
Bring a snack or appetizer to share. Admission is free; a cash bar is available. RSVP by Sept. 3 to tcclassof64@gmail.com.
Music festival
GAYLORD — The B3 Festival begins at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Treetops Resort.
The event features Michigan craft beers, a pig roast and other food items alongside live music. People should bring chairs or blankets.
Admission is $35 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Yoga practices
TRAVERSE CITY — Yoga for Health Education offers 15 “Almost Free” classes Sept. 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. All ages can join this non-competitive exercise.
Cost is $10 per class, $15 for two classes or $20 for three classes. All the money collected will be donated to Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council.
A 14-week Fall Session begins Sept. 7 at The Village Center. Yoga for Health Education offers vinyasas (flowing sequences), chair yoga, a free meditation class Sunday mornings and more.
For more details, including a class schedule, call 231-922-9642, email relax@yogaforhealthtc.com or go to www.yogaforhealthtc.com.
History presentation
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library presents “Understanding Our U.S. Constitution” at 6 p.m. Sept. 7. Space is limited. Call 231-533-8814 to sign up.
NASA exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center presents “Observing with NASA” Sept. 9 through Dec. 23. Learn about the tools, data and skills that NASA scientists and data visualization experts use to create images of objects in space.
This is a partnership with the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and Smithsonian Affiliations.
Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Mixed media artist Kimberly Stoney presents her new series “Naïve Melody” at noon Sept. 9 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. She worked on this project during her Artist in Residency at the center. Her series of collaged paintings is inspired by a Talking Heads song.
Brighter Day Band concert
BELLAIRE — The Brighter Day Band performs from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 9 at the ASI Community Center and Park.
A potluck meal is served; bring a dish to share. Admission is a $10 donation to the Antrim County Friends of Veterans.
Singer-songwriter performs
PETOSKEY — Bryan Bielanski is in concert Sept. 9 at Noggin Room Pub. The singer-songwriter is from North Carolina.
More details: https://tinyurl.com/bdf3e6ez.
Short plays
LUDINGTON — “An Evening of New Short Plays” begins at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Events feature works by area playwrights Maripat Allen and Rick Plummer.
Performances are for ages 14 and older. Admission is $20 at ludingtonartscenter.org or at the LACA gift shop.
