Call for donations
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library is accepting donations for the 2024 Glamour, Glitter and Glitz, which is scheduled July 26-27.
New and gently worn jewelry is accepted. Questions: friendsoftheelkrapidslibrary@gmail.com.
Art conversation
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal leads a free “Walk + Talk” at 11 a.m. Saturday.
This is a conversational tour of the exhibitions “In Translation” and “The Side of the Road.”
Musical performances
GAYLORD — The annual B3 Festival begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at Treetops Resort.
The event features Michigan craft beers, a pig roast and other food items alongside live music. Bring chairs or blankets.
Admission is $35 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Music festival
TRAVERSE CITY — The All Call Music Festival is returning from 3-10 p.m. Sunday at The Little Fleet.
Featured artists include SuperNuclear, of Traverse City; MRKT, of Detroit; Stoop Lee, of Detroit; Molly, of Grand Rapids; VV Lightbody, of Chicago; Tunde Olaniran, of Flint and NOMO, of Ann Arbor.
Admission is $45. For tickets, visit allcallmusicfestival.com.
Exhibition displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — “LUSTER: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” is shown through Sunday at the Dennos Museum Center.
The traveling exhibition includes more than 50 paintings of vehicles by 15 artists.
Museum admission is $10 per adult and $5 per youth.
Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum is offering programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Storytime Adventures includes the tale “Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Kid’s Craft Lab features an apple painting activity at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Explore tents and tunnels at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Theater repairs begin Sept. 5
ALPENA — Renovations to the Thunder Bay Theatre are expected to begin Tuesday.
The theater has been closed for more than three years because of a fire at the John A. Lau Saloon.
The theater aims to reopen in fall 2024. The repair project was funded mainly through grants, including from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan Arts and Culture Council, State Historic Preservation Office, First Federal Legacy Foundation and the Besser Foundation.
To learn more, contact thunderbaytheatreboard@gmail.com.
Video screening
GLEN ARBOR — View the meditative video “Plague Phase” at 6 p.m. Thursday at Glen Arbor Arts Center as part of the “In Translation” project.
The video shows ecology and adaptation through theater, poetry and visual art. A discussion with the video’s creators follows. Michigan Humanities Council provided a grant, so admission is free.
Poetry workshop
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library will host MSU literature and creative writing professor Gordon Henry at 6 p.m. Thursdays in September. Henry leads a poetry writing workshop. Space is limited. Call the library at 231-326-5361 to register.
Instrument sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Music Boosters will host its annual Used Instrument Sale Sept. 9 at West Middle School.
Drop off instruments from 9-11 a.m. in the cafeteria. The sale is open from noon to 2 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the boosters organization.
Rock group performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Toad the Wet Sprocket is performing at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at City Opera House. This is part of the rock group’s 2023 All You Want Headline Tour.
Tickets start at $45 at cityoperahouse.org.
