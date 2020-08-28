Sports displays
MESICK — View photos of past sports teams and memorabilia from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at Mesick Historical Museum.
Artists needed
INTERLOCHEN — Kristin Celeste seeks artists to help create artBright kits. The peer-to-peer resource aims to provide accessible art projects for area families. Past kits included outdoor chalk, leaf prints, recycled paintings and other activities. More details: facebook.com/artbrightlight
Private screenings
SUTTONS BAY — Bay Community Theatre offers private screenings for up to 50 people at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Patrons may watch the film of the week or bring one of their choice. Visit the theater website to schedule. More details: sherry@baycommunitytheatre.org.
Quintet performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Theatre Under the Tent continues with a concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 outside of Old Town Playhouse. Traverse Symphony Orchestra’s brass quintet performs Broadway and classic tunes from the Great American Songbook. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing. Tickets are $20 plus fees. Purchase online or call 231-947-2210.
Chamber music show
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Arts Academy faculty perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 outside of Old Town Playhouse. The show features clarinetist Leslie Dunner, violinist Renee Skerik, soprano Laura Osgood-Brown and pianist Susan Snyder. Masks and social distancing are observed. Admission is $20 each. Buy tickets through the venue website.
Concert canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Loudon Wainwright III’s Sept. 3 concert at the Dennos Museum Center was scrapped. Organizers are working to reschedule the show as part of next year’s series.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks art for its all-media judged exhibition “Citizen’s Coping,” which is displayed this fall. Artists should explore how the last four years changed them and how the current administration impacted them. Entry is free. Submissions are due by midnight Sept. 5. Send images of artwork to projectcivilartzationtion@gmail.com.
Mystery published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press released Michigan author Charles Cutter’s novel “Bear Bones: Murder at Sleeping Bear Dunes,” the third in his Burr Lafayette mystery series. The paperback text is $16.95 at local bookstores or online.
Author releases novel
TRAVERSE CITY — John Wemlinger, of Onekama, presents “The Widow and the Warrior,” published by Mission Point Press. The thriller is set in Frankfort and tells of a wealthy family’s history. This is Wemlinger’s fourth book.
Story winners
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series recently announced the winners of the “Life in the Time of Virus,” a website that collected essays and poems about the coronavirus pandemic. Contributions are welcome, though the contest ended.
The top three winners receive cash prizes and Downtown Traverse City gift certificates.
- Adult Category: Anne-Marie Oomen, “Touch;” Ashley Bursian, “Hi-lo, hi ...low times;” Robert Brintnall, “New Tricks for Old Dogs”
- High School Category: Athena Gillespie, “Pandemic Percussion;” Alyssa Masiewicz, “Taken for Granted;” Emma Laible, “Create”
- Middle School Category: Ella Kirkwood, “La Ventana Cerrando;” Alexis Beeler, “A Deadly Dream;” Alex Reynolds, “Weirdest Bike Ride Ever”
- Elementary Category: Issabelle Brooks, Mae Schillinger and Akyedzi Acheampong
