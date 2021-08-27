Dennos gets $50K grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center will receive five, new oversized painting racks with a $50,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The racks will help reorganize storage and expand collection space, which assists in the museum’s accreditation with the American Alliance of Museums.
Call for crafters
TRAVERSE CITY — The VFW Cherryland Post 2780 hosts a craft show Oct. 9. If interested in reserving a table, call Zoe at 231-409-0269.
GAAC exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center presents the fall exhibition “Everyday Objects” from Aug. 27 through Oct. 28. Related programs include online interviews with visual artists, an online interview with Lynne Rae Perkins about her new book and an art historical survey.
Model aircraft show
THOMPSONVILLE — Benzie Area Radio Control Club hosts its annual air show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at Thompsonville Airport. Bring chairs to watch the flying demonstrations and pyrotechnic displays. Food and refreshments available, with proceeds supporting the airport.
Art Explosion returns
GRAYLING — The annual Art Explosion returns to AuSable Artisan Village from Aug. 28 through Sept. 11. Visitors may view artworks from around the country and state and then vote for their favorites. A juror selects three additional winners. An awards reception is Sept. 12.
Pastel painting
BELLAIRE — Artist Sherry Kay Marshall leads an introductory pastel painting class from 1-4:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Mr. Pinn. Cost is $10 per person and includes materials. Registration: 231-313-1191; Mr.Pinn.llc@gmail.com.
Band performs
CEDAR — The Scottville Clown Band performs at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 during the Cedar Polka Fest parade. The band also presents a show at 2 p.m.
Watercolor workshop
LUDINGTON — Artist Susan Ling leads a watercolor workshop from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Create two paintings with the provided supplies. Cost is $85 for LACA members, $95 for others. Registration: 231-845-2787.
Writer program update
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series recently announced a new Front Street Writers program. Area middle and high school students can enroll classes for free this year. Additionally, some laptops and hot spots are available for students to borrow during virtual courses. Fall topics include play writing, screenwriting and poetry.
Drumming workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan native Brian Rice teaches samba drumming workshops Aug. 28 at Grand Traverse Circuit. Deep Blue Water Samba School presents these as part of its 10-year anniversary celebration.
Schedule:
- 1-3 p.m. Samba Bateria (Carnival parade drumming), $40
- 3 p.m. Pandeiro (Brazilian tambourine), $25
- 4:30-6 p.m. Samba Pagode (backyard barbecue music), $30
Instruments are provided. All ages and abilities are welcome. Walk-ins accepted. Registration: 231-276-2328; deepbluewatersamba@gmail.com.
Singer-songwriter concert scheduled
CADILLAC — Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Matthew R. Sayles performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Coyote Crossing Resort. Tickets are $10 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Cancer research fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser runs through Aug. 28 at Eyemart Express in Crossing Circle. Purchase a pair of glasses or sunglasses and $5 is donated to the fundraiser. Proceeds support cancer research.
Theater auditions
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village hosts play auditions for “Veronica’s Room” at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. Open roles include two men (ages 25 and 55) and two women (ages 25 and 58). A director position is also available. RSVP: artisanvillage.org/theatre.
School supply kits
INTERLOCHEN — artBright hosts the School Supply Kit Giveaway Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Kits contain a binder, lined and plain paper, pencil, watercolors and more. The program is for families with vulnerable youth or kids with disabilities. Sign up through Facebook.com/artbrightlight.
Inuit art database
TRAVERSE CITY — Dennos Museum Center launched the first phase of an online database project with more than 800 Inuit art prints at https://dennosmuseum.catalogaccess.com/home. The effort comes after a year of collections work, inventory and digitizing and with funding from the Art Bridges “Bridge Ahead Initiative,” which replaced a 10-year-old database system with a web-based service.
Vibes for Tribes
DETROIT — Michigan's first Indigenous music festival, Vibes With The Tribes, is Aug. 28 from 1-10 p.m. at 4132 Bagley St. in Detroit. The festival features inter-tribal rounds of pow wow dance and music from Fawn Wood, Stuart James, Def-i, Kitto, Suppynvrlydies, Demaciiio and SouFy. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite or $25 at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.