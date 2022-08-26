Art event slated
GRAYLING — The 2022 Great Northern Art Explosion is Aug. 27 through Sept. 11 at AuSable Artisan Village. View artwork from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Questions: graylingarts@gmail.com.
Free music event
GLEN ARBOR — Percussionist Lori Fithian presents hand drums and percussion instruments from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
This concludes this year’s the Manitou Music series.
Comedy show
TRAVERSE CITY — Local Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg presents “From Biblical Sarah to Seinfeld: 4,000 Years of Jewish Humor” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation. General admission is $25; student tickets are $15. Proceeds go to the Beth Shalom Congregation. RSVP at https://bit.ly/3SOL5Zg.
Vendor market
CEDAR — The Craft Fair and Farmers Market opens at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at Cedar Rail Depot during the Cedar Polka Fest. Contact: info@cedarpolkafest.org.
Photography displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club presents an exhibition of members’ photography Aug. 28 through Nov. 18 at Traverse Area District Library.
The work features landscapes, wildlife and other subjects.
Play auditions
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Players host auditions for “Anatomy of A Murder” at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Glen Lake Church and 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Old Town Playhouse. Roles are available for eight men and five women. The play is Sept. 27-29. More details: 231-409-4421.
WSCC concerts
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College hosts auditions this month.
Drumline auditions are from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Aug. 29 with rehearsals Mondays at 7:30 p.m. The group seeks snare drum, bass drum, tenors and cymbal players. The WSCC Theater Department invites actors to audition for “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19-20 at Center Stage Theater. More details: tdmalt@westshore.edu.
Choir practice
SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Concert Choir begins rehearsing from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 30. The group is open to vocalists who want to sing in a large ensemble. Vocal or choral music experience is recommended. Details: tdmalt@westshore.edu; 231-843-5776.
Literacy program grant
HONOR — Advocates for Benzie County received a $3,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Benzie County.
Funds will support the registration of 120 children from birth to age 5 who live in the Benzie Central or Frankfort School District. Currently, 450 children are signed up for the program. The Advocates Early Childhood Task Force must raise $11,500 annually to cover their registration.
Mini-grant program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation accepts grant requests for its mini-grant program until Sept. 15.
Local nonprofits and school systems may apply for $100-1,000 awards that can help fund community-focused projects. Applications and guidelines: tcsunriserotary.org.
Barrel hunt
TRAVERSE CITY — People may hunt for Traverse City Whiskey Co. barrels around the city through Labor Day.
Each barrel is painted by a local artist and includes a QR code with more information. Participants may take a photo with the barrel and post it to Facebook or Instagram, tagging the whiskey company. Prizes are available.
Some barrels will be auctioned to the public after the scavenger hunt ends. Proceeds go to local charities.
