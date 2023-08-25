Piano sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Center for the Arts is offering a public piano sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Kawai Piano Gallery.
New and used baby grand, player grand, upright and digital instruments will be available. Call 231-276-1286 to make an appointment.
Exhibition opens
EAST JORDAN — The “Spark! Places of Innovation” display will open at noon Saturday at Raven Hill Discovery Center.
This is a Smithsonian Museum on Main Street traveling exhibition. Visitors can see art, technology, social and heritage from small towns around the United States.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Labor Day and by appointment.
Books, Bubbles and Bands
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte is presenting the next Books, Bubbles and Bands at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Brotha James will bring music, and kids can borrow bikes and helmets to ride on a skills course.
Author conversation
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Arts Center’s Coffee with the Authors series is continuing at 11 a.m. Saturday with novelist Sarah Shoemaker.
Shoemaker, a Leelanau County resident, published “Children of the Catastrophe” in 2022. She discusses historical fiction with GAAC Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal.
Book signing
FRANKFORT — The Bookstore is hosting a book signing with local artist Ellie Harold from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Harold will sign her latest release “Monet, Mitchell & Me: A Painter’s Pilgrimage.” She writes about her trip to France last fall.
Music festival
LAKE ANN — The 15th annual Music in the Park Festival goes from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Almira Township Park.
Performers include Olivia Kimes Duo, The Moxie Strings, The Insiders- Tom Petty Tribute and more. Food is available to purchase from the Louie’s Meats trailer. Bring chairs and drinks.
Pig roast
TRAVERSE CITY — Chuck Wood is hosting a pig roast at 5 p.m. Saturday at the American Military League.
Museum concert
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum will host a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pianist Steve Stargardt is performing with vocalist and saxophonist Mike Davis, flutist Michelle Davis, bassist Andy Evans and drummer Jon Lindeneau. Admission is $25 at musichouse.org.
Quartet performance
LUDINGTON — The Skyview Quartet, based in Nashville, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Tickets are $15 at ludingtonartscenter.org or $20 at the door.
Book release, signing
CADILLAC — Bob Van Dellen signs his new book “Reflections on Literature: Exploring Meanings and Messages” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Horizon Books in Cadillac.
Author talk
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts Jack Driscoll at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Alluvion and via livestream. He presents “Twenty Stories,” a collection of his fictional tales.
In-person tickets are $20 and virtual admission is $14. The book may be included for an additional fee. Purchase via Eventbrite.com.
Tour the museum
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center offers docent-led tours at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Museum admission is $10 per adult and $5 per youth.
Book club meets
BELLAIRE — A discussion of “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann begins at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bellaire Public Library. Questions: 231-533-8814.
Movie showing
TRAVERSE CITY — The 1975 movie “Jaws” will be showing at 1 p.m. Thursday at Peninsula Community Library. This film is rated PG.
