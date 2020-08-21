Drive-in movies
HONOR — The Cherry Bowl Drive-In shows “Charlotte’s Web” (rated G) and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (PG) Aug. 21-23. Face coverings are required in the concessions area and bathrooms. First film starts at dusk. The box office opens at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids ages 12 and younger.
Cinema showtimes
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Cinema shows “Back to the Future” (rated PG) at 3:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 21-27. Guests are asked to wear face masks upon arrival and when moving through the building, restrooms and concessions areas. A limited number of seats are available. Tickets are $8 for ages 12 and older and $6 for younger kids. Matinee price is $6. Cash and check are accepted.
Museum event
MESICK — Amanda (Gullekson) Gauld presents silent and old Mesick movies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at Mesick Historical Museum.
‘The Golden Voices’ event scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents “The Golden Voices” at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 as part of the Theatre Under the Tent series. Doc Probes and David Chown perform music by Frank Sinatra, Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli and Dean Martin. Tickets are $20 plus fees through the venue website. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Theatre Under the Tent
TRAVERSE CITY — Theatre Under the Tent continues with quartet BoBossa in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 outside of Old Town Playhouse. SwingShift and the Stars perform with ReBooted at 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Both events cost $20 plus fees online. Masks and social distancing are required. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Museum earns grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center was recently awarded $9,062 from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Funds go toward the purchase of equipment for long-term care and preservation of the nearly 3,000 artworks in the permanent collection. The signature collection is Inuit art of the Canadian Arctic, collections of sculptures and prints. The museum is one of 68 recipients from 142 eligible applications to receive funding during this year’s NEH Preservation Assistance Grant for Smaller Institutions cycle.
Online book fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula School hosts the Summer Read-a-Palooza Virtual Book Fair through Sept. 4. Items include bestselling books, collections, new releases, games and educational toys. Customers can receive free shipping on book-only orders over $25. Shop at the online Scholastic Store for home delivery.
Photographs displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery shows the “Mono-Michigan” exhibition through Sept. 12. Twelve Michigan photographers use a monochromatic lens for their work. The gallery is open daily.
Career tips book available
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published “Own Your Career: No One Else Will” by Paul R. Goudreault. Goudreault presents a career plan, including how to develop a personal brand, organize and build courage in the workforce. The text is $16.95 in paperback from local bookstores and at Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.