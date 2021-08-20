Art fair
FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Elberta Chamber of Commerce Art Fair is open from 1-7 p.m. Aug. 20 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Market Square Park.
Saturday continues with the Collector Car Show. Register at 8 a.m. The TC Taco Food Truck opens at 11 a.m. Benzie Bus provides free transportation to the fair from the open space, next to the library. Pets aren’t allowed into the park during the event.
Exhibition Aug. 20
TRAVERSE CITY — Delbert Michel opens his exhibition “Sixty Years of Making Art” with a reception from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Grand Traverse Art Campus. His work is displayed through Oct. 20. Partial proceeds are donated to Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse.
Student performances
TRAVERSE CITY — The Take It From the Top showcase begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at City Opera House. Students in fifth through 12th grade share their work after a week-long theater workshop. Admission is free. Questions: tiftt@cityoperahouse.org.
Steam Saturday
INTERLOCHEN — Families may join the Steam Saturday event from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at Interlochen Public Library. Play and explore with STEAM kits (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Downtown Art Fair
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Traverse City Art Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Open Space. This is the last show of the season in the Art Fair Series.
Kennel club event
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Kennel Club hosts an event at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Activities include the Canine Good Citizen test and demonstrations by club members.
Polo match
WILLIAMSBURG — The Go Blue/Go Green Arena Polo Match and Barrel Racing Charity event begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Flintfields Horse Park.
Contestants may decorate a hat with their favorite school colors for judging.
The event also includes barrel racing’s Rebellion Series Finals, live entertainment, kids’ activities and refreshments. Proceeds support scholarships for UofM, MSU and NMC students in the Grand Traverse area. General admission is $10; families are $25. Tickets: gobluegogreenpolo.org.
Outdoor concerts
CADILLAC — The Drew Hale Band performs with Sam Morrow at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Coyote Crossing Resort. Singer-songwriter Matthew R. Sayles is live Aug. 28. Each show is $10 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-862-3212.
Concert at the harbor
ELK RAPIDS — The Gasoline Gypsies perform from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 21 at Edward C. Grace Memorial Harbor Pavilion.
Play performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents the comedy/drama “Love, Loss and What I Wore” at 7 p.m. Aug. 21, 26 and 27. This play contains adult language and situations. Seats are $20 plus fees at the box office: 231-947-2210.
Musical concert
BENZONIA — Song of the Lakes performs with Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at Benzie Central High School.
The concert highlights folk and classical music. BASO performs the first symphony by Johannes Brahms.
Audience members should observe Benzie-Leelanau Health Department guidelines, which call for mask wearing indoors if social distancing is not possible.
A $15 donation for adults and $10 for seniors is suggested. Children are free. This activity is supported by the Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs.
Space camp
TRAVERSE CITY — Challenge Island Northwest Michigan offers the STEAM Across the Universe Camp from Aug. 23-27 at Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden. First through sixth graders can learn about space and play related games. The day camp costs $170. Contact: rallen@challenge-island.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.