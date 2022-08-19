Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club meets at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 8-18 are welcome.
Summer event
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Traverse City hosts “The Last Slice of Summer” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Open Space.
Activities include an art fair, kids’ games, food trucks and yoga. The Soul Syndicate plays music from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
DAR meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution Job Winslow chapter meets at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at First Christian Church. DAR State Regent Kelly VanWormer gives a presentation. The chapter serves Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Emmet, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties. Contact: kmsmel@yahoo.com.
GLEN ARBOR — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes sells its book “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear” from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 outside of Cherry Republic.
Purchase the text and receive a coupon for free ice cream from Cherry Republic. Proceeds from book sales go to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore projects.
Concert on the lawn
BELLAIRE — Jacki and Gary present “Old Time Music” at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 outside of Bellaire Public Library. Bring lawn chairs.
Artist reception
ELK RAPIDS — Twisted Fish Gallery hosts an outdoor artist reception from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 20. This event features paintings by Carrie and Charles Murphy.
Their works are displayed in the Cottage Gallery until Sept. 10. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments are welcome.
Family show
ALDEN — Jackie Davidson and Gary Brandt performs classic and original folk songs at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Helena Township Community Center.
This free family-friendly show is sponsored by Alden District Library and Friends of the Library.
Jazz in the Hills
BELLAIRE — The Jazz in the Hills concert begins at 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Church in the Hills. Cellist Crispen Campbell, flutist Nancy Stagnitta and pianist Steve Stargardt perform.
Admission is $20 per adult, $10 per student. Purchase at the door, or call 231-676-9277.
Crafting session
BELLAIRE — Adults and teens are invited to Crafternoon at 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at Bellaire Public Library. Learn basic sewing machine skills. A few machines are available to borrow. Call 231-533-8814 to sign up.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale.
Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library. Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs.
Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
NWS sets next season
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series recently released its 2022 Early Fall Season lineup. The season kicks off Sept. 21 with Dr. Benjamin Gilmer, author of “The Other Dr. Gilmer.” He speaks at City Opera House.
Other author talks:
- Sept. 29 — Fredrik Backman, “The Winners”
- Oct. 20 — Margo Price, “Maybe We’ll Make It”
- Oct. 30 — David Sedaris, “Happy-Go-Lucky”
All presentations are livestreamed. These events help fund the Raising Writers scholarship program. Learn more and buy tickets at nationalwritersseries.org.
