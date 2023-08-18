Family play sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Aug. 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Play with the toy blocks and STEAM kits.
Spanish language group
TRAVERSE CITY — Spanish Meetup will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Peninsula Community Library. RSVP: lstarsoneck47@gmail.com.
Pride book talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Jim Fielding is presenting “All Pride, No Ego: A Queer Executive’s Journey to Living and Leading Authentically” from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Horizon Books. Signed books are available.
Percussion concert
GLEN ARBOR — Percussionist Lori Fithian presents a free drumming event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
All ages can play with hand drums and other percussion instruments.
Gallery performance
ELK RAPIDS — Pianist, singer and composer Benjamin Furman Vernon will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Twisted Fish Gallery.
Bring a blanket and picnic, if desired, to this outdoor show. Donations go to the artist.
House concert
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Rhubarbary Concert Series is presenting Sean Gavin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 3550 Five Mile Creek Road. Gavin, a Detroit native, plays Irish music. RSVP to 231-499-8038.
Crafting for kids
INTERLOCHEN — The free Kids Crafts is available from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday and Aug. 28 at Interlochen Public Library.
Ages 5-12 can participate. Friends of Interlochen Public Library provides supplies.
Play auditions
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Players is holding auditions for “Three One Acts” at 7 p.m. Monday at Glen Lake Church and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Old Town Playhouse.
Roles are available for several men, women and a narrator.
Theater programs
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is continuing its “Talks, Tunes & Tours” series at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ramsdell Theatre. Julia Chambers will present “Make a Difference for a Healthier Earth.” Admission is free; donations are welcome.
Yarn crafting
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy is open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Work on a project.
Story sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library is hosting story time at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Aug. 29 in the Youth Services area.
Bridge games
ALDEN — The American Contract Bridge League card game begins at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Helena Township Community Center. Free lessons start at 11:30 a.m. No game on the third Wednesday of the month. More details: 248-770-6152; ljslyker@gmail.com.
Basketry session
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads a basketry class from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Materials are $5. Contact: 231-331-6583.
Birds exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Art Center is displaying the exhibition “The Birds Are Watching” by Jessica Kovan through Thursday.
Kovan, of Benzie County, uses mixed media in this show.
Music festival
FREE SOIL — Forest Trail Music Festival is Aug. 25-27 at 352 W. Forest Trail Road. Performers include The Bootstrap Boys, Elizabeth Landry, CrossBow, Hatchwing Rider and others. Admission is $75. Campsites may be available. Purchase tickets at forestrailmusic.com.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Peninsula Community Library’s annual Art Sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23.
Some spaces are available for artists. If interested, contact dykstra5110@gmail.com for an application.
