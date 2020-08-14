Theater show times
HONOR — View the films “Hotel for Dogs” (PG) and “True Grit” (PG-13) Aug. 14-16 at the Cherry Bowl Drive-in. The first feature begins at dusk. Face masks are required in the concessions building and restrooms. Box office opens at 7:30 p.m. Adults pay $10; kids younger than 12 are free.
Virtual author event
NEW YORK — Barnes and Noble presents a virtual event with author Stephenie Meyer at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 via Facebook and YouTube. Meyer talks about her newest book “Midnight Sun” and answers questions from readers.
Online fundraiser
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center hosts its fundraiser “No GalaGala: A Drone Golf Ball Drop and Online Auction.” People may purchase golf balls until Aug. 15. Cost is $25 each or five for $100. Crystal Lake Golf Club hosts the drone drop, which is available to view at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at oliverart.org. The online auction runs Aug. 15-27.
Big Art Show
PETOSKEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan hosts its Big Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at Pennsylvania Park. Browse original fine art, home decor, paintings, jewelry and other items. Exhibitor booth fees help provide mentors for local children. Interested volunteers may contact 231-946-2447, ext. 219.
Photo slideshow
MESICK — View picture slideshows from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at Mesick Historical Museum. Items include Harold Rossell’s “Farm Animal Photo Collection” and Larry and Cheryl (Masten) McConnell and Jim Myer’s “Farm Machinery and Area Farmers.”
Outdoor concert
ELK RAPIDS — A Summer Concert Series features Escaping Pavement from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 16 at the harbor. Bring chairs and a snack, if desired.
Memoir writer’s story
TRAVERSE CITY — Molly Wizenberg presents her recently-published account “The Fixed Stars” at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 via Zoom. Guest host is Up North Pride Co-founder Elon Cameron. This National Writers Series event is free, but donations are appreciated. Registration: https://bit.ly/NWSSummer.
Mobile Museum event
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents the Mobile Museum at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Norte Wheelhouse at the Civic Center. The activity is owl pellet dissection. Guests ages 5 and older should wear face masks. Space is limited. Ticket prices vary. Registration: 231-932-4526.
Musical revue
TRAVERSE CITY — The Young Company’s Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop presents its annual revue “Showstoppers” at 7 p.m. Aug. 21-23 under the tent at Old Town Playhouse. Masks and social distancing are observed. Prices are $15 for adults, $8 for youth. Go online or call 231-947-2210, ext. 2 for tickets.
Birthday fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series hosts a virtual fundraiser at 7 p.m. Aug. 23. The event celebrates 10 years of the host organization. NWS co-founder Doug Stanton talks with National Geographic Editor-in-Chief Susan Goldberg. Tickets are $12. Donations are encouraged.
Literary series online
NEW YORK — PEN America recently announced the fall lineup for the PEN Out Loud author conversation series, which begins Sept. 1. The virtual events feature Yaa Gyasi and Roxane Gay, Ayad Akhtar and Ben Rhodes, Claudia Rankine and Marilynne Robinson and Alexander Chee. General admission is $20. Pay $35 to include a signed book.
