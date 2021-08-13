Quilt raffle
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Historical Society’s Heritage Quilt Raffle drawing is at 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the museum. The winner receives a quilt featuring the history of Antrim County. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Purchase at the museum or call 231-533-8631.
Work exhibition
EAST JORDAN — The “Labor Days: History of Work” exhibition opens Aug. 14 at Raven Hill Discovery Center. The center collaborates with the Smithsonian’s “Museum on Main Street” program for this pilot project.
The show chronicles the diversity of work in northern Lower Michigan over the past 150 years and parallels that with work in Michigan, the nation and around the world during that time period. View items until Sept. 30.
The center is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Appointments are accepted.
Haiku contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Landmark Books accepts submissions for a haiku contest until Aug. 15. The winning poem is published as a postcard. Send entries to landmarkbookstc@gmail.com, or drop them off at the store in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
Fall reading program
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Reads Fall 2021 runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 29. Community members can read “The Mason House” by T. Marie Bertineau (for adults) or “My Name Is Not Easy” by Debby Dahl Edwardson (for kids). Free copies of both titles are limited.
Funded by a grant from Libraries Transforming Communities and the Michigan Humanities Council. Registration opens Aug. 15 at bellairelibrary.org or call 231-533-8814.
Clothesline show
LELAND — Old Art Building’s “Painting on Location” group hosts its first show and sale from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 16 on the front lawn. The show includes paintings by artists who participated in the 2021 plein air painting group.
Some artists demonstrate painting and answer questions about the group and their work. Admission is free, and proceeds benefit the painters.
Cardio Drumming classes
INTERLOCHEN — Cardio Drumming classes meet at 5 p.m. Aug. 16 and 30 and Sept. 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Attendees should bring a laundry basket and fitness ball. Donations are appreciated. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Art and music
TRAVERSE CITY — “Collaboration” goes from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 16 and 30 at Higher Art Gallery. The Jeff Haas Trio performs with visual artists. Space is limited. Tickets are $12 online, or call 231-252-4616. Artists may email higherartgallery@gmail.com if interested in participating.
Poetry workshop
LELAND — Local poet Jennifer Sperry Steinorth leads a free poetry workshop at 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at Leland Township Library. She also discusses and reads from her newest book “Her Read: A Graphic Poem.”
Arts venue funded
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House recently was named the recipient of nearly $200,000 from two federal programs, which assist nonprofits that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act established the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. The program is administered by the Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program was created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
This support helps the opera house cover some operational costs and plan to reopen to the community and visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.