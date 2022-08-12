Movement class
INTERLOCHEN — The movement class “Grown-Up & Me” begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Ages 2-5 and their adult may participate in this dance class.
A $5 donation is suggested. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Free admission
EAST JORDAN — The FREE (Families Reaching for Educational Excellence) Second Saturday is Aug. 13 at Raven Hill Discovery Center.
Explore inside and outside the museum from noon to 4 p.m. More details: 231-536-3369.
Train show
ALDEN — The Alden Depot Museum hosts its annual Model Train Show and Swap Meet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13-14 and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in August.
View several model train layouts. If interested in a table for the swap meet or more details, contact 231-377-7333 or dpdelange@charter.net.
‘Pooh’ on stage
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company presents “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh KIDS” at 2 and 5 p.m. Aug. 13, 20 and 27.
Face masks are recommended. Prices are $15 per adult, $8 per kid. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Songwriter performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Songwriter Kitty Donohoe is in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at Acoustic Tap Room.
Tickets are $20 at the tap room, Oryana and Brilliant Books. Pay $25 at the door. Contact: 231-941-8667.
Banner art needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Arts Commission seeks artists to design banners on poles along West Front Street.
The Arts Commission partners with Britten Banners on this project, with the theme “Fresh Perspectives of Downtown.” Applications are due Aug. 15 at tcpublicart.org.
Theater program
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House accepts registrants for its Take It From The Top Broadway Intensive, which occurs Aug. 15-19.
Students ages 9 and older learn dancing, acting and music techniques from professional teaching artists. At the end of the program, participants showcase their work in a live performance. cityoperahouse.org/tiftt.
Pastel sessions
LUDINGTON — Artist Marie Marfia leads pastels classes Aug. 16 and 18 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The 9-11 a.m. session is for ages 6-11 and the 1-3 p.m. session is for ages 11-18. Materials are provided. Wear an apron or old clothing.
Cost is $5 per student. Reserve a spot at ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Author talks novel
BELLAIRE — Tim Mulherin presents his book “Sand, Stars, Wind and Water: Field Notes from Up North” at 4 p.m. Aug. 16 at Bellaire Public Library.
Documentary show
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents “The Rules of Abstraction with Matthew Collings” at noon Aug. 17.
This BBC-produced documentary goes along with the center’s exhibition “Art is Art.” The display is up until Sept. 3.
Art After Hours
GLEN ARBOR — Visitors can tour galleries from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 17 as part of Art After Hours.
Participants: Arbor Gallery, Center Gallery, Forest Gallery, Glen Arbor Artisans, Glen Arbor Arts Center, Glen Lake Artists Gallery, Margo Burian Fine Art, North Gallery and Synchronicity Gallery.
Book sale
BELLAIRE — Friends of Bellaire Public Library’s Used Book Sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18-19 at the library.
‘Flags’ exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center displays the “Flags” exhibition until Aug. 18 in the gallery and online.
This occurs alongside the 2022 Community Prayer Flag Project: The Clothesline Exhibit. The pieces are viewable outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.