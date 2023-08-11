Art exhibition
NORTHPORT — The Animal Lovers Art Exhibit goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Village Arts Building. View paintings, photographs and sculptures of pets and wildlife.
Book sale
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library is sponsoring a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Helena Township Community Center. Proceeds help fund kid and adult programs.
Craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Outdoor Craft and Vendor Show is set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
Vendors can sign up via fareharbor.com/embeds/book/thevillagetc/items/295664. Contact: kate@kirkbridehall.com.
Bouquet class
TRAVERSE CITY — Create herb bouquets at 10 a.m. Saturday at Farm Club. Admission is $30 via MyNorthTickets.com.
Beer run
TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery hosts the Run for Beer at noon Saturday.
Run around Boardman Lake on the TART Trail. This is part of the Michigan Brewery Running Series.
Entry is $35 for the run/walk and $55 for the race and a T-shirt at Eventbrite.com. Questions: catherine@breweryrunningseries.com.
Starlight Wine Walk
GAYLORD — The Starlight Wine Walk begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at Otsego Resort.
Tour the Sturgeon River Valley, stopping at three wine stations along the trail. Cost is $45 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Car show
ALDEN — Twin Bay British Car Club of Traverse City hosts the annual Alden Classic Sports Car Show at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The show features 100 entries. Awards start at 3 p.m. Contact: jeffdeboer59@gmail.com or tcphoto@aol.com.
Dyeing class
TRAVERSE CITY — A dyeing class goes from 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday at Farm Club.
Meghan Navoy, from Rosemarine Textiles, leads in dyeing socks and a bandana. Bring a clothing item from home, if desired.
Admission is $65 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Drop-in activity
TRAVERSE CITY — The Second Sunday Art Project: Landscapes goes from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Dennos Museum Center.
Families can participate in a docent-led activity inspired by the exhibition “A New Perspective: Landscapes from the Dennos Museum Center.” Museum admission is $10 per adult and $5 per youth.
Project work session
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library is hosting its Threads group from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays. People can work on their projects.
Book discussion
BELLAIRE — Discuss Anne-Marie Oomen’s “The Long Fields” at 2 p.m. Monday at Bellaire Public Library.
Registration: 231-533-8814; bellairelibrary.org.
Painting class
PETOSKEY — Paint a seascape at 6 p.m. Monday at The Katydid.
Admission is $40 via grandpashorters.com or by calling 231-758-1030.
Author presents novel
EMPIRE — John Wemlinger, of Onekama, is showcasing his latest novel “The Road to Empire” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Lake Community Library.
His presentation begins with an open house and then a reading. Copies of the text are available to purchase. More details: 231-326-5361.
Church recital
ELK RAPIDS — Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament Music Director and Organist Horst Buchholz is performing a dedication recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church.
The church recently installed a pipe organ, which was donated by Richard Sidey and his family, from Tennessee. Contact: 231-264-8087.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale. Select books online, then pay and pick up at the library.
Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs. To order, go to librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
