Art exhibition

NORTHPORT — The Animal Lovers Art Exhibit goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Village Arts Building. View paintings, photographs and sculptures of pets and wildlife.

Book sale

ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library is sponsoring a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Helena Township Community Center. Proceeds help fund kid and adult programs.

Craft show

TRAVERSE CITY — The Outdoor Craft and Vendor Show is set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

Vendors can sign up via fareharbor.com/embeds/book/thevillagetc/items/295664. Contact: kate@kirkbridehall.com.

Bouquet class

TRAVERSE CITY — Create herb bouquets at 10 a.m. Saturday at Farm Club. Admission is $30 via MyNorthTickets.com.

Beer run

TRAVERSE CITY — Right Brain Brewery hosts the Run for Beer at noon Saturday.

Run around Boardman Lake on the TART Trail. This is part of the Michigan Brewery Running Series.

Entry is $35 for the run/walk and $55 for the race and a T-shirt at Eventbrite.com. Questions: catherine@breweryrunningseries.com.

Starlight Wine Walk

GAYLORD — The Starlight Wine Walk begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at Otsego Resort.

Tour the Sturgeon River Valley, stopping at three wine stations along the trail. Cost is $45 at MyNorthTickets.com.

Car show

ALDEN — Twin Bay British Car Club of Traverse City hosts the annual Alden Classic Sports Car Show at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The show features 100 entries. Awards start at 3 p.m. Contact: jeffdeboer59@gmail.com or tcphoto@aol.com.

Dyeing class

TRAVERSE CITY — A dyeing class goes from 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday at Farm Club.

Meghan Navoy, from Rosemarine Textiles, leads in dyeing socks and a bandana. Bring a clothing item from home, if desired.

Admission is $65 at MyNorthTickets.com.

Drop-in activity

TRAVERSE CITY — The Second Sunday Art Project: Landscapes goes from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Dennos Museum Center.

Families can participate in a docent-led activity inspired by the exhibition “A New Perspective: Landscapes from the Dennos Museum Center.” Museum admission is $10 per adult and $5 per youth.

Project work session

TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library is hosting its Threads group from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays. People can work on their projects.

Book discussion

BELLAIRE — Discuss Anne-Marie Oomen’s “The Long Fields” at 2 p.m. Monday at Bellaire Public Library.

Registration: 231-533-8814; bellairelibrary.org.

Painting class

PETOSKEY — Paint a seascape at 6 p.m. Monday at The Katydid.

Admission is $40 via grandpashorters.com or by calling 231-758-1030.

Author presents novel

EMPIRE — John Wemlinger, of Onekama, is showcasing his latest novel “The Road to Empire” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Glen Lake Community Library.

His presentation begins with an open house and then a reading. Copies of the text are available to purchase. More details: 231-326-5361.

Church recital

ELK RAPIDS — Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament Music Director and Organist Horst Buchholz is performing a dedication recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church.

The church recently installed a pipe organ, which was donated by Richard Sidey and his family, from Tennessee. Contact: 231-264-8087.

Online book sale

INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale. Select books online, then pay and pick up at the library.

Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs. To order, go to librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.

