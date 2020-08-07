Birds display
FRANKFORT — Local artist Ellie Harold launches her multimedia exhibition “Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge” Aug. 7 at Oliver Art Center. The display features 16 oil paintings on a structure designed by architect Wilfried Schley and music written and performed by Mexican composer/violinist David Mendoza. View the works through Sept. 11. The exhibition is scheduled for installation in 2021 at the Dennos Museum in Traverse City.
Drive-in show times
HONOR — View “Spongebob 2: Sponge Out of Water” (PG) and “Forrest Gump” (PG-13) Aug. 7-9 at Cherry Bowl Drive-In. Films begin at dusk each night. Guests are required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing rules in the concessions building and restrooms. Box office opens at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, free for kids younger than 12.
Pop-up art event
GLEN ARBOR — The “6ft Apart Art Pop-Up Exhibition and Artist Demos” continues from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Participating artists: painter Margo Burian, potter John Huston and painter Joan Richmond. The free event occurs outside of the center.
Paint Grand Traverse
TRAVERSE CITY — Crooked Tree Arts Center hosts Paint Grand Traverse 2020: Virtually Beautiful. Artists create works in downtown Traverse City and Old Mission Peninsula. Paintings are available to purchase online from Aug. 10-16. The in-person exhibition and sale runs Aug. 17 through Sept. 12 at the CTAC Carnegie Gallery. The event also includes a kids’ painting activity.
Art events
PETOSKEY — Great Lakes Center for the Arts presents live events every weekend through September. Artists perform at 5 and 8:30 p.m. on their event date. The season opens Aug. 8 with Dan Tyminski, a vocalist and guitarist. Attendees must wear a face mask. Capacity is limited. Box office: 231-439-2610; tickets@greatlakescfa.org.
Thriller discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan writer Karen Dionne presents her psychological thriller “The Wicked Sister” at 7 p.m. Aug. 9. Her National Writers Series presentation is available through the Zoom application. Registration is free at https://bit.ly/NWSSummer.
Theater workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — “Take It From the Top” musical theater workshops are scheduled Aug. 10-15 virtually and at City Opera House. Broadway professionals teach music, dance and acting. The Broadway Intensive is open to ages 9-18 and the Advanced Workshop is for ages 14-20. Both cost $350. Need-based scholarships available. Questions: tiftt@cityoperahouse.org.
Jazz North concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Jazz North performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 under the tent in the Old Town Playhouse parking lot. The band features Bill Fromm, Bill Hershey, Angelo Meli, Jeff Kozisek, Tim Sparling, Steve Carey, Dave Goodwin and Glenn Wolff. Guests should wear masks. Tickets are $20 at oldtownplayhouse.com.
Call for artists
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village and Kirtland Community College seek adult artists to enter the second annual Great Northern Art Explosion. The public can view and vote for their favorites from Sept. 4-20. Four artists win cash prizes. Entry is $40. Registration is open till Aug. 10. Questions: info@artisanvillage.org.
Art exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Rufus Snoddy’s artworks are displayed through
Aug. 11 at Higher Art Gallery. View items in the gallery or online. Pieces are sold for less than $600 each.
Color mixing class
GLEN ARBOR — Hank Feeley leads a class on the basics of color mixing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Beginner and early intermediate students are welcome. Cost is $80 for GAAC members, $95 for others. Online registration available. Questions: 312-560-3916; hankfeeley@att.net.
