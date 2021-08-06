Plein Air Weekend
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center’s 12th annual Plein Air Weekend opens Aug. 6 with the Quick Draw. Artists create using this year’s theme, “Capturing Village Life: Images of Empire and Glen Arbor.”
Finished paintings are displayed and sold from 5-6:30 p.m. at Glen Arbor Town Hall.
The Paint Out exhibit and sale is from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Glen Arbor Township Hall. Admission is $10 at the door. Free for kids younger than 12.
Art festival
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay Art Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at Marina Park. More than 100 artists display items along the street and in the park. Contact: sbaf30@gmail.com.
Art fair
EAST JORDAN — Portside Arts Fair organizers announce the 58th annual show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 at Elm Pointe. This juried event is family friendly.
Portside Arts Fair also offers live entertainment, a snack booth sponsored by The Depot Teen Center, homemade pies and tour of the historical museum. Donations at the gate benefit the historical society.
Summer music
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars hosts singer-songwriter Blake Elliott from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 7 during Summer Music on the Patio. Jeff Bihlman performs Aug. 14 and Gael Eschelweck Aug. 28.
Folk-rock concert
CADILLAC — Michigan Rattlers perform folk-rock outdoors at 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Coyote Crossing Resort. Tickets are $25 through MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-862-3212.
Big Fun performs
LELAND — Big Fun plays jazz, funk and Americana at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Old Art Building. The band includes mandolin player Don Julin, dobro and slide guitarist Joe Wilson, pianist and synthesizer Jeff Haas, e-bassist Jack Dryden and drummer Randy Marsh. Watercolor painter Lisa Flahive creates art during this event.
Church hosts concert
BELLAIRE — Pianist Steve Stargardt and cellist Crispen Campbell present a “Gypsy Jazz” concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Church in the Hills.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students at the door, or call the church office at 231-533-6001. More details: 231-331-6587.
Card games
INTERLOCHEN — A Bridge-playing group meets from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 12, 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library.
Grant for theater
MANISTEE — The State Historic Preservation Office awarded $188,000 to three Michigan communities through the federal Historic Preservation Fund- Certified Local Government program. A $51,050 grant goes to the city of Manistee, which owns the Ramsdell Theatre. Funds help complete the historic facility and the master plan.
Library updates policy
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library recently updated its overdue fine policy. Existing overdue fines are forgiven.
TADL items automatically renew up to four times, if they are not requested by someone else. There are no fines on MeL items, but these are not automatically renewed.
Magazines, high-demand items (books, CDs and movies), specialty lending items (guitars, projectors, telescopes) and most items in the Library of Things still incur fines. Fees are also charged for lost or damaged items.
Changes apply to all facilities in the TADL network. https://tinyurl.com/tadlfines
