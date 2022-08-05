Paintings displayed
ALDEN — View paintings by Barb Valentine through Aug. 30 at Alden District Library.
Art festival
SUTTONS BAY — The annual Suttons Bay Art Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Marina Park.
A shuttle goes from the school parking lot to the Bay Community Theatre. More details: suttonsbayartfestival.org.
Outdoor yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — Outdoor yoga starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 6, 13 and 20 at Bonobo Winery. Bonobo Flow by Dharamsala TC is for all skill levels. Bring a yoga mat.
Tickets are $25. Sign up at dharamsalatc.com.
Art show
TRAVERSE CITY — Blue Ribbon Events hosts a fine art and craft show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6-7 at Sunset Park. The featured artist is photographer Miguel Denyer. Other items include baskets, pottery, jewelry and more.
Book sale
ALDEN — The Book Sale on the Porch is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Helena Township Community Center. Sponsored by Friends of the Alden District Library.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Tim Mulherin signs “Sand, Stars, Wind and Water: Field Notes from Up North” from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Horizon Books. His book details his experiences exploring northern Michigan.
Adult Prom
KINGSLEY — Cobblestone Farms hosts the Adult Prom from 7-11 p.m. Aug. 6. Ages 18 and older are welcome.
Tickets are $30 at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds support Project Feed the Kids, a nonprofit run by the owners of J&S Hamburg South.
Auction and sale
EMPIRE — The Empire Lions Club hosts its 55th annual Auction and Yard Sale Aug. 7 at Johnson Park.
The sale opens at 10 a.m. The auction begins at noon. Food is available on site. Proceeds go to college scholarships, local sight and hearing projects and statewide programs like Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Band performance
SUTTONS BAY — The Steel City Rovers performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at 1535 S. Norvick Road as part of WNMC’s Farmhouse Outdoor Concert Series.
The group features Celtic music as well as bluegrass, folk and roots. Admission is $20 at purplepass.com/wnmc. Pay $25 at the venue.
Call for donations
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library seeks donations for the Fall Fundraiser Sale. Bring yarn, paints, canvas, beads, scissors and other items to the library in August. More details: 231-276-6767.
Arts fundraiser
FRANKFORT — The Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts postpones its annual dinner fundraiser because of COVID-19.
However, people can contribute to the Art of Giving fundraiser by purchasing raffle tickets or sponsorship. Sponsors are invited to a “Drive Through Dinner” this fall. The raffle drawing takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 via Facebook.
Call 231-352-4151 or visit oliverart.org to participate.
Kids' book published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently released “Goodnight Leelanau” by Ryan and Maggie Hudspeth. Their children’s book follows Leland, their puppy, on adventures around northern Michigan. Glen Arbor resident Kaarin Herendeen illustrates the text.
The hardcover is $24.95 in bookstores.
