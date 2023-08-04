Artwork displayed
ALDEN — Cynthia Hickman is showing her collection of clay pottery made by Dan Gorno through Aug. 30 at Alden District Library.
Family play sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays in August at Interlochen Public Library. Play with the toy blocks and STEAM kits.
Gallery anniversary
TRAVERSE CITY — Long Lake Artisans Gallery & Gifts is hosting a one-year anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 9947 N. Long Lake Road.
This event includes live music, light refreshments and a 10 percent discount on all items. Artisans will discuss their work, and demonstrations occur outside.
BACN seeks volunteers
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Christian Neighbors calls for volunteers for a temporary committee to help plan its 40th anniversary exhibition. BACN was invited to participate in the traveling show “Spark! Places of Innovation” this fall.
A kick-off meeting will occur in the week of Aug. 7. To serve on the committee, contact lham@benziebacn.org.
Kids theater workshop
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Players offers a theater workshop for third through sixth graders Monday through Thursday and Aug. 14-16 at the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. Participants will learn song, dance and drama. Bring a lunch. The group performs at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Cost is $65; scholarships are available. Questions: 231-944-2976.
Crafting for kids
INTERLOCHEN — The free Kids Crafts is available from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday and Aug. 14 at Interlochen Public Library.
Ages 5-12 can participate. Friends of Interlochen Public Library provides supplies.
Painting class
PETOSKEY — Paint a Petoskey stone at 2 p.m. Monday at The Katydid. Admission is $55 at grandpashorters.com or call 231-758-1030.
Concert series
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce continues its “Bellaire Is Fresh Air” Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. Monday on Broad Street. Bring a chair and listen to Pulse of Atom. Other shows: The Timebombs, Aug. 14 and 1000 Watt Prophets, Aug. 28.
‘Christmas’ auditions
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Players hosts auditions for Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” Monday and Tuesday and Aug. 14-15 at the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Auditions are for voice and dance. Callbacks are Aug. 21-22. Rehearsals begin Aug. 28, with shows set in November. More information: 231-645-1601.
Comedy show tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets for Up North Pride Comedy Night go on sale Tuesday. The event begins at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at City Opera House. Admission is $20.
Knitting sessions
ALDEN — Alden Knitters and Crocheters is gathering from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays in April at Helena Township Community Center.
Beginners are welcome. Sponsored by Alden District Library. More details: 231-944-0013.
Basketry session
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads a basketry class from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday and Aug. 16 at Helena Township Community Center. Experience is not required. Cost is $5 for materials. Contact: 231-331-6583.
Summer gala
NORTHPORT — The Dreaming Summer Evening Gala goes from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Willowbrook Mill. Food stations, music and a silent auction are included. Cost is $85 at MyNorthTickets.com or the Village Arts Building. The event benefits Northport Arts Association.
Crosshatch survey open
BELLAIRE — Crosshatch Center fort Art and Ecology is seeking comments on its plans to develop a community space.
Find the survey at www.crosshatch.org/innovation-hub-survey.
