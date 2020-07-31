Open studio
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts open studio ceramics for adults from 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays and 4-8 p.m. Thursdays at Thoreson Farm. Enrollment is open through Oct. 29. Cost is $100 and includes tools and clay. Register through the GAAC website. More details: potswell@gmail.com.
Drive-in show times
HONOR — The Cherry Bowl Drive-In theater presents “Sonic the Hedgehog” (rated PG) and “Interstellar” (PG-13) at dusk July 31 through Aug. 2. Face coverings are required in the restrooms and concessions area. The box office opens at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids under 12.
Fundraiser art show
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks artworks for its annual community fundraiser exhibition, displayed Sept. 4 through Oct. 4. Artists of all mediums may enter. The theme is “To Comfort.” The show benefits Pete’s Place, a shelter for homeless youth. Send images to higherartgallery@gmail.com by Aug. 1. Entry is $20.
Educational program
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS recently announced a Young Fives Kindergarten program at Courtade Elementary, Eastern Elementary, Long Lake Elementary and Silver Lake Elementary schools for the 2020-21 year. Kids turning 5 between July 1 and Dec. 1 may enroll in this free full-day program. Registration is due Aug. 1. Contact: 231-933-1776.
Teacher’s Day
MESICK — Mesick Historical Museum hosts Teacher’s Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1. Present and past teachers and guests are welcome to share ideas on how children can learn from Mesick’s history.
Art fair
EAST JORDAN — The annual Portside Arts Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2 at Elm Pointe Estate. The event features live music, food and artwork. Swimming and picnic areas available. Admission and parking are free, but donations benefit the local historical society. More details: 231-675-4841 or Portsideartsfair@gmail.com.
Art grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs accepts mini-grant applications for local projects and training during 2021. Nonprofits, schools and municipalities as well as individual artists, art educators and administrators are eligible. Submit grants to mcaca.egrant.net by Aug. 3. Questions: arts@nwmiarts.net; 231-883-8388.
Art fair canceled
ELK RAPIDS — The annual Harbor Days celebration, originally set Aug. 5-8, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aug. 7 Harbor Days Art and Craft Show is also scrapped. Questions: 231-342-1058.
Music series continues
GLEN ARBOR — The Music on the Mountain Summer Concert Series features Brett Mitchell and the Mitchfits at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Homestead. Mitchell is a northern Michigan songwriter who performs folk and rock/pop tunes. Tickets are $15. Contact: 231-334-5000.
Meet the illustrator
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books hosts an event with illustrator Brianne Farley from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 6. Farley signs copies of her new kids’ book “Dozens of Doughnuts.” Local shop Peace, Love and Little Donuts offers treats. Masks and social distancing are required. The bookstore sells the book for $16.99.
Flag chain art
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Public Library offers materials and directions for the community flag chain project. People can make their own flags to string outside by Sept. 26, World Cyanotype Day. Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print.
