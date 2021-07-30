Art fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Crooked Tree Arts Center presents its annual Crooked Tree Art Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 at Grand Traverse County Civic Center. Artists and artisans show and sell their sculpture, jewelry, fiber and other works.
Reading series
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre hosts the Play Reading Series at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. July 31 at Civic Center Park. Bring chairs to this outdoor event. Admission is $8 per reading or $12 for three at MyNorthTickets.com.
Music by the Lake
LAKE LEELANAU — St. Mary School hosts Music by the Lake from 6-9 p.m. July 31. Jabo Bihlman’s Family Jam performs. Bring a blanket or chair. Sandwiches, beverages and desserts available to purchase.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks artwork for the third annual HART Community Fundraiser, which supports Wings of Wonder’s Tribal Raptor Rehabilitation Center. Entries are $20 and due Aug. 1. The “Artists for Wings of Wonder” exhibition runs Sept. 10-30. Contact: 231-252-4616.
Intervention event
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum hosts Tenth Intervention at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Pianist Dorian Wallace plays a live score of the BBC’s “Planet Earth: Ice Worlds.” Tickets are $20 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-938-9300.
Stones displayed
ALDEN — View Gerry Thibert’s painted stones Aug. 2-30 at Alden District Library. The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Country, bluegrass showPETOSKEY — Country and bluegrass artist Josh Martin performs at 9 p.m. Aug. 2 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. Martin is accompanied by an acoustic string band. Tickets are $25 at MyNorthTickets.com. All proceeds go to the musicians. Venue phone: 231-409-2003.
Reading program finale
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library presents the finale of its Summer Reading Club at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at Freedom Park/ Green Lake Township Memorial Park. Activities include a petting zoo and reading to Chaz, a certified therapy reading dog.
Summer concert
GLEN ARBOR — Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Drew Nelson performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Lake Street Studio Stage.
Tickets are $20 at Lake Street Studio or Oryana in Traverse City. Call 231-334-3179.
Kids’ craft
ALDEN — Kids ages 6-12 may participate in a free crafting session at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at Alden District Library. Learn to make wind chimes.
Author talk
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts Susie Yang at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 via Zoom. Yang discusses her first book “White Ivy” with author and journalist Aarti Shahani. Donations benefit the NWS. Register online and receive a Zoom link.
Downtown sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Street Sale is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 on Front Street, between Union and Park.
Book sale
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library sponsors a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6-7 at Helena Township Community Center. Books, DVDs and CDs are available to purchase.
School supply kits
INTERLOCHEN — artBright hosts the School Supply Kit Giveaway from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Kits are for families with vulnerable youth or kids with disabilities. Sign up through Facebook.com/artbrightlight.
