Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Barbara Bell signs “Flight Lessons: Navigating Through Life’s Turbulence and Learning to Fly High” from 1-3 p.m. July 30 at Horizon Books. The Traverse City native writes about her experience in the United States Naval Academy and career as a naval aviator.
Dance performance
MAPLE CITY — Traverse City Dance Project performs at 7 p.m. July 30 at Nash Road Red Barn, 9805 Nash Road.
This is part of the Glen Arbor Art Center’s 2022 Manitou Music series. Cost is $30 for GAAC members, $35 for others. Reserve at glenarborart.org/events/traverse-city-dance-project/.
Free CSA concerts
FRANKFORT — The Congregational Summer Assembly presents free summer concerts through Aug. 19 at 2128 Pilgrim Highway. An Interlochen brass group performs July 30, and Cristin and Matt Hubbard are set Aug. 6. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m. summerassembly.org
Church concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Marty Miller is in concert at 10:30 a.m. July 31 at Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church. Miller performs acoustic original songs and worship songs.
Refreshments are served. A free-will offering is collected.
Taproom concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Claudia Schmidt performs at 7 p.m. July 31 at Acoustic Tap Room.Tickets are $20 at the taproom, Brilliant Books or Oryana. Pay $25 at the door. Call: 231-714-5028.
Performance art camp
LUDINGTON — University of Michigan art instructor Melanie Manos leads a performance art camp Aug. 1-3 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Ages 6-11 can attend “Gestural Drawings through Movement and Sound” from 9-11 a.m. Ages 11-18 can participate in “Shape Shifting” from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 2-4.
Each camp is $5 per student. Reserve a spot at ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Reading program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Summer Library Challenge concludes from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Traverse Area District Library. All ages are invited.
Weekly concerts
ONEKAMA — Portage Lake Association presents Blue Water Ramblers from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 1 at Portage Lake Park. This is part of the Monday Night Concerts in the Park series. Bring blankets, chairs and a picnic. Other shows: Funtastix, Aug. 8 and K. Jones and the Benzie Playboys, Aug. 15.
Beach Bards event
GLEN ARBOR — The Bonus Bonfire goes from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 2 at Glen Arbor Art Center. The evening includes music, stories and poetry as well as the Leelanau County Beach Bards group. Bring a poem, writing to share.
Mini-grant applications
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan nonprofits, schools and municipalities can apply for mini-grants until 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Michigan Arts and Culture Council accepts applications for local projects and training that occurs in fiscal year 2023.
Grants must be submitted via macc.smartsimple.com. Questions: arts@nwmiarts.net.
Magician performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Jeff Hobson performs comedy magic shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesdays in August in the Lotus Room above Red Ginger.
Hobson, from Detroit, performed on the Las Vegas strip, two seasons of Broadway and with The Illusionists. His shows are for ages 16 and older. All seats are $27.50 at mynorthtickets.com. Space is limited.
Call for photographers
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association seeks photographers for its fifth annual Photo Exhibit, showing Sept. 3-18. Go to northportartsassociation.org.
