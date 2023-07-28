Science lecture
NORTHPORT — Astrophysicist and professor William Blair is presenting “Science and Religion: Musings of a Religious Astronomer” at 7 p.m. July 29 at Trinity Church.
This is part of the church’s free Belko Peace Lecture series. More information: 231-386-7276.
Group concert
BOYNE CITY — Wood Box Heroes will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 29 at Lavender Hill Farm.
Theater seats are $35 and lawn seats are $15 at https://tinyurl.com/437aayt5.
Dance show
MAPLE CITY — The Traverse City Dance Project will perform at 7 p.m. July 29 at Nash Road Red Barn. This outdoor show is part of the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s Manitou Music Series.
Tickets are $35 for GAAC members, $40 for others at glenarborart.org/events. Contact: 231-334-6112.
Author talk
GLEN ARBOR — Coffee with the Authors begins at 1 p.m. July 30 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Poet Holly Wren Spaulding talks with GAAC Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal about keeping and banning words.
Vocal camp
PETOSKEY — Voices Without Borders is presenting a vocal camp and pirate festival from 1-3:30 p.m. July 31 through Aug. 4 at the United Methodist Church. This is open to fourth through 12th graders.
Tuition is $20. RSVP: cmc.jordan@yahoo.com.
Movie music concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra will perform “Movie Music of John Williams” at 7:30 p.m. July 31 at Rotary Square, corner of Union and State streets.
Lawn seating is free and open to all. Reserved seats are available to purchase at traversesymphony.org/concerts-tickets. Box office: 231-947-7120.
‘Homeward Bound’ show
TRAVERSE CITY — “Homeward Bound: A Journey Through Music” will feature opera singer Katherine DeYoung at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at City Opera House. Jamie Hardesty accompanies on the piano.
Reserved seats are $25; students pay $15. Purchase tickets via cityoperahouse.org.
Concert series finale
CHARLEVOIX — Interlochen Public Radio is concluding its 2023 Sound Garden Project at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Odmark Performance Pavilion. Blue Quartet and Fivemind Reeds perform a free concert.
Friday Night Live returns
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Traverse City resumes Friday Night Live from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 4 on Front Street between Union and Park streets.
Local musicians The Accidentals will perform. Nonprofits provide family activities. Other happenings: face painting, balloon art, food vendors and more.
Plein Air Weekend
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center is presenting its Plein Air Weekend Aug. 4-5 at Glen Arbor Town Hall.
Quick Draw paintings are displayed and sold from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday. GAAC board member and local studio artist Mark Mehaffey will judge the artwork.
The Paint Out exhibit and sale goes from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Interlochen Arts Academy visual arts instructor Conor Fagan will judge this event and award prizes.
Proceeds from painting sales go to the participating artists and the GAAC.
Park concert
FRANKFORT — The next Concert in the Park features singer and guitarist Cheryl Wolfram at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Mineral Springs Park.
The series is sponsored by Frankfort Elberta Chamber of Commerce.
Group show
TRAVERSE CITY — The group show “Great Bodies: Celebrating the Life-Giving Fresh Bodies of Water throughout Michigan” will be displayed through Aug. 5 at Higher Art Gallery.
Kids’ book available
TRAVERSE CITY — Jeffray Kessler’s new children’s book “Fixey Fox Lights the Night” is published by Mission Point Press.
The author plans to meet readers in August at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Details will be posted at https://thebotanicgarden.org/events.
