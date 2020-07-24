Free online festival set
VANDERBILT — Song of the Morning Yoga Retreat presents the free YogaFest 2020 from July 24-26.
Everyone can access online classes, meditations, devotions, chanting, spiritual workshops, kids’ programs and more. yogafestmi.com
Art grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs accepts mini-grant applications for local projects and training during 2021.
Nonprofits, schools and municipalities as well as individual artists, art educators and administrators are eligible.
Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network hosts webinars at 10 a.m. July 24 and 1 p.m. July 29 to review guidelines. Submit grants to mcaca.egrant.net by Aug. 3.
Questions: arts@nwmiarts.net; 231-883-8388.
‘Members Create’ exhibition setGLEN ARBOR — The “Members Create” exhibition runs July 24 through Aug. 27 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Artists present members’ works in the gallery and online.
Art is also available for purchase online. The GAAC is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Benefit exhibition, sale
LELAND — The Art Leelanau exhibition and sale opens with a reception from 5:30-8 p.m. July 24 at the Old Art Building.
More than 60 area artists provided their works.
Forty percent of sales go toward operating funds for programs at the venue. View the works through July 31.
Contact: 231-256-2131.
Drive-in show times
HONOR — The Cherry Bowl Drive-In theater shows “Angry Birds” (rated PG) and “Men in Black 3” (PG-13) July 24-26.
The box office opens at 7:30 p.m. Visitors must wear a face mask in the concessions building and bathrooms.
Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older and free for younger kids.
Concert series continues
ELK RAPIDS — The Summer Concert Series at the Harbor continues with Barbosa Bros. from 7-9 p.m. July 26.
Flylite Gemini performs Aug. 2 and Escaping Pavement is scheduled for Aug. 16. Bring chairs and snacks.
‘Frankly Sinatra’ show slated
TRAVERSE CITY — “Frankly Sinatra” starts at 7 p.m. July 28 under the tent outside of Old Town Playhouse. Keyboardist David Chown and vocalist Doc Probes perform Sinatra’s music.
Attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Tickets are $20 online. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Theater showtimes
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre shows “Field of Dreams” July 31, Aug. 1-2 and “School of Rock” Aug. 7-9. Screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
All seats are $3. Moviegoers must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Box office: 231-271-3772.
Reading program hosted by TADL
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts its Summer Reading Clubhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the lawn off Woodmere Avenue.
Kids can report how much time they’ve spent reading and get free books and snacks.
The Summer Reading Club Finale Party is set for Aug. 10 in a virtual format.
Museum receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center recently received a $20,000 grant from Art Bridges, which supports collection-based exhibitions of American art at U.S. museums.
The organization provided funding to underwrite the touring exhibition “Visions of American Life: Paintings from the Manoogian Collection, 1850-1940.”
The museum partnered with Detroit Institute of Arts to present these works from October 2018 through January 2019.
