Teen program
TRAVERSE CITY — A teen scavenger hunt occurs July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the Peninsula Community Library desk to pick up an event sheet.
Flower workshop
KEWADIN — A flower arranging workshop begins at 10 a.m. July 24 at Pine Hill Nursery. Create two arrangements to take home. Bring a small vase or mason jar. Cost is $5. Registration: 231-599-2824.
Art pop-up
GLEN ARBOR — Artist Pop-ups and Demos run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 outside the Glen Arbor Arts Center. Demonstrations include paper mâché, pastel painting and clay sculpting. Acoustic string musicians Luke Woltanski and Dalton Sala play from 12:30-2 p.m. This is part of the art center’s “6ft Apart Art Series.”
Summer music
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars hosts acoustic duo Rhett and John from 3-6 p.m. July 24 during Summer Music on the Patio. Singer-songwriter Luke Woltanski performs July 31.
Painting event, sale
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association presents the Plein Air Paint Out and Wet Paint Sale from 6-8 p.m. July 24 at the Village Arts Building. Artists paint outdoors and sell their freshly-made works. Tickets are $10 each. More information: 231-386-1113.
Visual artist displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — The Tusen Takk Foundation and Dennos Museum Center open the Artist Spotlight: Nishiki Sugawara-Beda July 25. This exhibition features works by Tusen Takk’s July artist-in-residence Nishiki Sugawara-Beda, a Japanese-American visual artist. Their art is displayed at the Dennos Museum through Aug. 29.
Book club
TRAVERSE CITY — Queer Tales Book Club members gather at 4 p.m. July 25 via Zoom. Discuss “You Will Get Through This Night” by Daniel Howell.
This Traverse Area District Library group meets on the last Sunday of each month. Register at tadl.org.
Dogs at the theater
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre presents Dog’s Night Out starting at 7:30 p.m. July 27 at Civic Center Park. Owners may bring their pets to the performance of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
Snacks and a dog red carpet are available. Find tickets through MyNorthTickets.com.
Art sale, auction
FRANKFORT — The Congressional Summer Assembly hosts its annual Arts and Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28. More than 90 artisans present pottery, wooden works, paintings, handcrafted soaps, wearable art and more.
The Cottage Treasures Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CSA building next to the fair. A silent auction features donated themed baskets and other items at the CSA Meeting House, by the tennis courts.
The CSA Arts and Crafts Fair is sponsored by the CSA Women’s Association to raise funds for local charities and projects. More details: CSAartfair@gmail.com.
Art show winners
PETOSKEY — More than 100 artists from around the United States participated in the 35th annual Art in the Park, a juried fine arts fair hosted by Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce. The 2021 award winners:
- Best in Show — Scott Hartley, painting
- Second place — Marjorie Rawson, jewelry
- Third place — John Krieger, sculpture/mixed media
Honorable mentions: Kathy Sheldon, mixed media; Bruce Holwerda, painting; Sue Fleming, fabric; Luke Stretar, painting; Matt Tisdale, painting; Stephen Stuchell, pottery; Daryl Harwood, painting; John Herbon, pottery; Ciarra Rouhwhorst, mixed media; and Julie Tibus, painting.
Stand-up comedy
TRAVERSE CITY — Comedian and actor Tim Allen presents shows at 5 and 8 p.m. Aug. 1 at City Opera House. Stand-up comedian and Detroit native Lowell Sanders opens.
Tickets are $45. Appropriate for mature audiences ages 18 and older.
Performance tickets available
MAPLE CITY — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts Traverse City Dance Project and Traverse City Orchestra string quartet at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Thoreson Farm. The free program features Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Reservations at tcdpcommunitytourglenarbor.bpt.me.
