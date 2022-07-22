Threads group gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Threads group meets from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at Peninsula Community Library. Bring a project.
Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Ages 8-18 are invited to Kids Coding Club starting at 10 a.m. July 23 at Bellaire Public Library.
Saturday activities
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday go from 10 a.m. to noon July 23 and 30 at Interlochen Public Library. Explore Legos and STEAM kits.
Quilting weekend
WILLIAMSBURG — Kathi Gober leads a quilting retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 at Samels Farm. Make a Brightly quilt or work on a different project. Bring a lunch. Cost is $50 to support Samels Family Heritage Society. Registration: 989-513-0360.
Balance bike race
TRAVERSE CITY — The Norte Balance Bike Race starts at noon July 23 at Ranch Rudolf. Ages 2-5 can participate for free. This occurs during the Traverse City Trails Festival, a fundraiser for Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association. Register via RunSignup.com.
Dance shows
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority hosts the Traverse City Dance Project July 23 at Railroad Square. A kids’ performance starts at 1 p.m. A second event starts at 7 p.m. Bring blankets and/or chairs to these free shows. Register at tcdanceproject.org/events.
Gallery reception
ELK RAPIDS — Twisted Fish Gallery hosts the outdoor reception “Pairing” from 3-5 p.m. July 23. Meet Sculptor Dick Davis and Painter Alan Maciag. View their works at the gallery until Aug. 13.
Photography workshop
WILLIAMSBURG — Tom Vranich leads a photography workshop from 1-4 p.m. July 24 at Samels Farm.
Vranich reviews exposure settings, camera functions and composition. Then, take photographs outside. Bring a phone or other camera.
Cost is a $15 donation to the Samels Family Heritage Society. Registration: 231-342-9571; tvranich68@gmail.com.
Reading program
ALDEN — Summer Reading Program participants may turn in their reading logs and receive prizes starting July 25 at Alden District Library. Contact: 231-331-4318.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Paint with a squirt gun at 1 or 3:30 p.m. July 25 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. July 28 during Kid’s Craft Lab. Listen to the tale “Where’s My Teddy?” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. July 26 and 29 during Storytime Adventures. Registration: glcm.org.
Garden walk returns
CEDAR — St. Philip Neri Catholic Parish presents a garden walk from 5-8:30 p.m. July 25. Music and refreshments are available as visitors walk through Kenneth Stachnik’s garden, 9059 Nelson St. Admission is $15 per adult, $10 for youth ages 7-13. Contact: 231-326-5255.
Macramé camp
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts offers macramé camps from July 26-28. Ages 6-11 can make an air plant holder and keychain from 9-11 a.m. Ages 11-18 may create a plant hanger and wall hanging from 1-3 p.m. Supplies are provided. Each camp is $5 per student. Reserve a spot at ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Dance event
LELAND — Traverse City Dance Project performs at 7 p.m. July 26 outside of Leland Township Library.
The evening also includes live music with dancer Kara Wilkes and vocalist Jordan Hamilton.
Bring blankets and chairs. Sponsors: Friends of Leland Township Library, Rotary Charities of Traverse City, the Kettering Family Foundation and the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.
