Hazardous waste drop off
BELLAIRE — Antrim County Conservation District collects household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bellaire High School.
Accepted items include paint, electronics and tires. Fees are collected for some items. Questions: 231-533-8363, ext. 3.
Arts event
KALKASKA — Blue Ribbon Events hosts the Kalkaska Festival of Arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Railroad Square. Activities include an arts and crafts fair and live performances. Admission is free to the public.
Coffee with the Authors
GLEN ARBOR — Coffee with the Authors begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Local author Jerry Dennis and local artist Glenn Wolff converse with GAAC Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal.
Food and music
TRAVERSE CITY — In Bloom: Food and Music in an Urban Flower Farm goes from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at 1007 Washington St. Small plates and music from local folk trio Plumthief are included in the $30 fee. Reserve at MyNorthTickets.com.
Artifact identification
WILLIAMSBURG — Bring five items for identification from 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Samels Farm. Donations are appreciated.
Students open for singer
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy singer-songwriter students and a recent graduate open for Five for Fighting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday during the Interlochen Arts Festival.
Current students Zinnia Dungjen and Audrey Mason and 2023 graduate Clara Devey perform prior to the Grammy-nominated artist’s concert in Corson Auditorium.
Tickets start at $46 at www.interlochen.org/concerts-and-events.
Call for entry
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village and Kirtland Community College seek adult artists to enter the annual Great Northern Art Explosion. The public can vote for their favorites from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10.
Entry is $40 for the public, $30 for Artisan Village members. Register until Sunday via callforentry.org. Questions: info@artisanvillage.org.
Crafts for kids
INTERLOCHEN — Kids Crafts with Kristy goes from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday and July 31 at Interlochen Public Library. Ages 5-12 can participate. Materials are provided by Friends of Interlochen Public Library.
Summer concerts
BELLAIRE — The “Bellaire Is Fresh Air” Summer Concert Series begins with Grove of Trees at 6 p.m. Monday on Broad Street. Bring chairs.
Book club meeting
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts The Last Tuesday Book Club at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Discuss “The German Heiress” by Anika Scott. More details: 231-533-8814.
‘The Tempest’ shows
FRANKFORT — Lakeside Shakespeare Theatre presents “The Tempest” at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Tank Hill, 188 Park Ave.
Bring chairs and blankets. Admission is $25 per adult and $10 per kid. Learn more at lakesideshakespeare.org.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery accepts artwork for its fall fundraiser show until Tuesday.
The show displays photography, paintings, drawings, fiber, mixed media and sculpture. Send images to higherartgallery@gmail.com with “Safe Harbor” in the subject line.
Kids’ book out
TRAVERSE CITY — Author and former school counselor Peggy Creten penned “Opal Otter Chooses Courage,” the second book in her “Peggy Perch” series. This follows her 2016 release “Betsy Bobcat Chooses Kindness.” Both were published by Mission Point Press and are available via Amazon.com.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale. Select books online, then pay and pick up at the library.
Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs. To order, go to librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
