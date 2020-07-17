Music festival
FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Community Music Festival presents country artist Claudia Hoyser from noon to 10 p.m. July 18 at Lockhart Field. The event also includes food vendors, beer tent and kids games. Admission is $10. Proceeds support the restoration of Lockhart Field. Questions: 231-429-8244.
Camp conclusion
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts concludes its 93rd annual Interlochen Arts Camp with two virtual events this weekend. Students show their artwork and performances in “Collage” at 7 p.m. July 18 and present the final concert “Les Preludes” July 19. The shows are streamed at interlochen.org/watch and on Facebook.
Outdoor art display
BELLAIRE — Detroit Institute of Art and Bellaire Downtown Development Authority display art in Bellaire starting July 19. The DIA Inside|Out program brings reproductions from the collection to outdoor venues. The works are displayed until late fall at Stone Waters Inn, Uniquely North, Bellaire Cinema, Bellaire Community Hall, Corner Village lot, Bellaire Pharmacy, Short’s Brewing Company and the Flying Pig/ Ruthann’s garden.
Adult arts programs
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen College of Creative Arts offers virtual summer programs for adult artists of all skill levels. Online courses: Vocal Pedagogy for the Choral Singer (July 20-21), Techniques in Fingerstyle Guitar (July 28), Fingerstyle Guitar Technique Workshop (July 29 to Aug. 1), Adult Band Camp (Aug. 11-14) and Adult Chamber Music Camp (Aug. 17-22). Registration is open online. Contact: college@interlochen.org.
Theater course
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre offers the Audition Intensive for high school juniors and seniors from July 20-31 at Civic Center Park. Students will identify auditions, select material, create resumes and sit for headshots. Contact: stacia@parallel45.org.
Call for photographers
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks Michigan-based photographers for the “Mono-Michigan” exhibition. Artists may submit up to three monochromatic or black-and-white pieces depicting any subject. The deadline is July 20; the exhibition runs Aug. 14-30. Entry is $15. higherartgallery@gmail.com.
NWS presents author
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents a free talk with author Brad Thor at 7 p.m. July 23 through Zoom. He discusses his newly-published thriller “Near Dark” with host Doug Stanton. Purchase the text with a discount from Horizon Books. Pay $40 for the book and treat from Morsels.
Blues performance
GLEN ARBOR — Blues musician Blair Miller is in concert from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 25 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Other participating artists: metalsmith Kim Bazemore, painter Lindy Bishop and painter/printmaker Angela Saxon. The free show is sponsored by the Manitou Music series.
Artists release album
TRAVERSE CITY — David Chown, Miriam Pico and Laurie Sears released an album titled “Live at St. Andrews,” highlighting works by Gershwin, Irving Berlin, the Beatles and other musicians. Ten percent of album sales go to Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing and the Women’s Resource Center. Listen via Spotify or iTunes and purchase CDs at davidchown.com.
Talk rescheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series event with author Mark Nepo is postponed until July 16, 2021. This National Writers Series event costs $5 for students and $16 for others. Refunds are available, or keep tickets till next year. boxoffice@cityoperahouse.org
