Author pens kids’ book
BEULAH — Elaine Vanderberg, of Benzie County, recently penned her children’s book “Timmy the Timid Cloud.” The text is $24 in hardcover and $16 in e-book format.
Steam Saturday
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library presents Steam Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon July 17. Families can explore STEAM kits at the library.
Gentle yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — Free gentle yoga classes begin at 10 a.m. July 17 and 24 at Northern Lakes Community Church. Call 231-935-4556 to reserve a spot.
Art on the Bay
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts hosts Art on the Bay from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 17 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18 at Bay View Park. Vendors sell food, artwork and crafts.
Art fair
PETOSKEY — Art in the Park occurs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17 at Pennsylvania Park. The juried art fair features painters, sculptors, jewelers, photographers and other creators.
Mobile Museum events
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum brings its Mobile Museum to area parks and playgrounds this summer. Activities begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each month. Contact: impact@glcm.org.
Event schedule:
- July 17 — Kinetic Challenge
- Aug. 21 — Exo-Hydrology Challenge
- Sept. 18 — Owl Pellet Dissection
- Oct. 9 — Fall Leaf Exploration
Magic shows
ACME — Magician Ben Whiting presents his “Reconnected” show at 7:30 p.m. July 17 and 24 at Turtle Creek Casino. Ticket sales open at noon July 17 via MyNorthTickets.com.
Art and music
TRAVERSE CITY — “Collaboration” goes from 7-9 p.m. July 19 at Higher Art Gallery. The Jeff Haas Trio performs with visual artists. Space is limited. Tickets are $12 online, or call 231-252-4616. Artists may email higherartgallery@gmail.com if interested in participating.
Orchestra concert
PETOSKEY — Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra performs “The Beatles vs. The Four Seasons” at 7 p.m. July 20 at Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor. The show features Canadian brass trumpeter Brandon Ridenour. Tickets start at $25 via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-439-2600.
Post-play discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Amy Shamroe converses with director Jesse Jou July 21 after the Parallel 45 Theatre performance of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Civic Center Park. They discuss the themes of children’s storyteller Charles Schulz.
Bracelet workshop
ELK RAPIDS — Cathy Brown leads a horseshoe link bracelet workshop from 10 a.m. to noon July 22 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Space is limited. Cost is $60 per student. Sessions also occur at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. July 29. Registration: 231-264-0123.
Musical comedy show
TRAVERSE CITY — “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” begins at 7 p.m. July 23-24 and 29 and Aug. 6 outside of Old Town Playhouse. The musical comedy features adult language and situations about dating and marriage. Prices are $20 for adults, $13 for youth and $180 for a six-person table. Purchase online, in person or call the box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Artists are invited to submit one or two pieces for the “Paperwork” exhibition, which runs Jan. 12 until March 24, 2022. Works must be on paper or contain paper and other materials. Apply through Dec. 1 at glenarborart.org.
