Homecoming event
LAKE ANN — The annual Lake Ann Homecoming goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at Burnett Park. The day opens with a ceremony and flag raising. The Vintage Tractor and Car Parade begins at 11 a.m. All-day activities include a bake sale, crafts, kids’ games, silent auction, wagon rides and more. Proceeds support the Almira Historical Society. Interested volunteers can call Marie at 231-275-5874 or Sharon at 231-633-3463.
Movement class
INTERLOCHEN — “Grown-Up & Me” begins at 10 a.m. July 16 at Interlochen Public Library. Ages 2-5 and their adult may participate in this dance class.
A $5 donation is suggested. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Genealogical meeting
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. July 16 at Kalkaska County Library. Learn to use gravestones as genealogical resources. Questions: kgs0018@yahoo.com; 231-258-9265.
Art on the Bay
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts presents its annual Art on the Bay from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 at Bay View Park. The fine art and craft show features more than 100 vendors as well as food vendors. The Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts support this event.
Author event
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan author Maggie Murphy presents her children’s book “Sara Dippity” at 10:30 a.m. July 16 at Table 12 Coffee House on Garfield Road. Murphy released a new edition of her 2012 book in April. Her daughter May, then a fifth grader, illustrated the text. Learn more at CairnhillFarms.net/SaraDippity.
Anchor Day
EMPIRE — Empire Area Community Center opens Anchor Day with a parade at noon July 16 on Front Street.
A book sale is open from 1-3 p.m. at Glen Lake Community Library, the Lions Club BBQ Chicken Dinner is served from 1-7 p.m. at Empire Town Hall and a street dance goes from 9-11 p.m. Doc Probes plays music. Bring beverages and a chair.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Leslie Lee signs “A Celtic Travel Trilogy” from 1-3 p.m. July 16 at Horizon Books.
Beatles tribute show
PETOSKEY — The Toppermost Beatles Tribute starts at 5:30 p.m. July 16 at Rudbeckia Winery and Burnt Marshmallow Brewstillery. Admission is $20 at mynorthtickets.com.
Writing workshop
INTERLOCHEN — The Writing through Loss Workshop goes from 1-3 p.m. July 18 at Interlochen Public Library. Michael’s Place presents this event for writers of all levels.
Reading program event
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library hosts the self-paced “Cirque AmongUs” event at 10:30 a.m. July 20. This is part of the Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Native artist earns prizeSUTTONS BAY — Native American artists earned prizes for their work at the 2022 Eiteljorg Indian Market and Festival in Indianapolis. The Margot L. Eccles Youth Award went to Aydrian James Day, of Suttons Bay, for “Dibaajimowin Makizinan” (“Strong Mocassins”). Jillian Waterman, from Traverse City, received a Best of Division Award in the Weavings and Textiles category for her piece “Quilled Birchbark Plague Doctor.”
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Applications are accepted until Nov. 9 for the exhibition “Telling Stories: Fact, Fiction, Otherwise” at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
The show is displayed from Jan. 13 through March 2023. More details at glenarborart.org.
