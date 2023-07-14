Homecoming festivities
LAKE ANN — The annual Lake Ann Homecoming goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at Almira Historical Society.
Activities include music, quilt raffle, bake sale, silent auction, crafts and wagon rides. A tractor parade begins at 11 a.m. Parade questions: 231-640-0449.
To volunteer, call 231-313-1960 or 231-275-5847.
Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club begins at 10 a.m. July 15 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 8-13 can use activities from code.org and play with devices like robots. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Art in the Park
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce presents Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 15 at Pennsylvania Park. Artists display and sell their works during this juried fine arts fair.
Lego activities
INTERLOCHEN — Families are invited to Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon July 15, 22 and 29 at Interlochen Public Library.
Switchback concert
ELK RAPIDS — Switchback performs at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Tickets are $20 at Oryana on 10th Street in Traverse City, Elk Rapids River St. Market and Corner Drugs in Elk Rapids. Pay $25 at the door. Proceeds go to the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall Association.
Silent film
WILLIAMSBURG — Red Wings Organist Dave Calendine accompanies “The Navigator” at 7 p.m. July 15 at the Music House Museum.
Purchase via MyNorthTickets.com or call the box office: 231-938-9300.
Documentary screening
TRAVERSE CITY — View “Aerial America: Michigan” at 1 or 4 p.m. July 16 at the Dennos Museum Center.
Space is limited. Register at https://tinyurl.com/d7rsb7s6.
Kids program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District provides the Peepers Program at 10 a.m. July 18 and 25 at Boardman River Nature Center. Ages 3-5 can participate in nature stories, crafts and activities. Admission is $5 per child per event. Registration is needed at natureiscalling.org/preschool-peepers-program.
Summer Singers practice
BURDICKVILLE — The Summer Singers continues rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Glen Lake Community Reformed Church.
Rehearsals occur weekly through the second week of August. Everyone is welcome to participate. More information: 248-854-0102.
Art fair
GLEN ARBOR — The annual Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19 at Glen Arbor Township Hall.
Pottery, paintings, textiles, jewelry, woodworking and other pieces are available to purchase. Proceeds help fund scholarships for Glen Lake High School students. glenlakewomansclub.org
Patchwork performance
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library presents the free Summer Reading Program with Patchwork Pears Performers at 10:30 a.m. July 19.
The show features comedy, stories, juggling, music and mime.
Basketry session
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads a basketry class from 1-4 p.m. July 19 at Helena Township Community Center. Experience is not required. Cost is $5 for materials. Contact: 231-331-6583.
Lyrics ‘Round the Lake
LAKE LEELANAU — Lyrics ‘Round the Lake is July 19 at Fountain Point Resort.
Performers include Marc Broussard, Brian Vander Ark and Emerson Hart. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
Bring chairs and drinks, if desired. Admission is $85 via MyNorthTickets.com.
Call for donations
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village aims to collect $50,000 by July 31 so it can receive matching funds from the Michigan Economic Development Center.
Donations go toward demolition, construction and renovation of the space into the Artisan Village Performing Arts Center and AAV Mud Room. Donations are accepted at patronicity.com/av.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.