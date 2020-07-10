Museum displays
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center displays three exhibitions through Aug. 16: “40 Chances: Finding Hope in a Hungry World,” (photography) “Pulped Under Pressure” (paper making) and “Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day” (paintings). Visitors must wear a face covering and keep their distance from others. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for kids 17 and younger. Contact: 231-995-1055.
Author talk
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts author Miles Harvey at 7 p.m. July 14 via the Zoom application. Harvey talks about his book “The King of Confidence,” which tells of con man James Strang who operated on Beaver Island. A question-and-answer period is included. Registration is free.
Art walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Local artist Madison Vomastek presents an art walk from noon to 5 p.m. July 12 outside of Impres Salon, 901 W. Front St. More than 15 artists show their works. Attendees must wear face masks. Donations benefit the Women’s Resource Center, TART Trails and Black Lives Matter organizations.
Kids camps
ELK RAPIDS — Art Rapids hosts the Totem for the North Woods camp July 14-17. Kids ages 8-12 can learn how animal images represent value and identity. Cost is $125 each. Ages 5-8 may sign up for the “Putting A Face on Trees” camp, which runs July 15-17. Learn to identify tree and seed types. Cost is $85 each. Register online or contact nmcray@mac.com to learn more.
Fair scrapped
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Woman’s Club members decided to cancel their art fair, previously scheduled for July 15 at Glen Arbor Township Hall.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center seeks entries for the Clothesline Exhibit, which runs July 24 through Aug. 27. Create an unframed painting, drawing, photograph or collage depicting northern Michigan landscapes. Each sheet of paper will be pinned to a clothesline in front of the center. Submissions are due July 15. Contact: sarahb@glenarborart.org.
Quilt Show
MESICK — Mesick Historical Museum presents the Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 and 18. View vintage and modern quilts. Public judging starts at 3 p.m. July 18. Pickup quilts at 4 p.m.
Book sale
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library host its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16-17 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 at Northland Food and Family Center Plaza. Book genres include cooking, children’s, sports, history and mystery. Crafts, movies and CDs are also available to purchase. All sale prices are by donation. Customers must wear a face covering to enter. Older or other at-risk visitors can shop from 8:30-9 a.m. Thursday and Friday.
Classes starting
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center resumes classes July 20. Online and open-air instruction is available. Adults can learn painting, printmaking and more. Youth topics include bookmaking and image transferring. Ages 6-12 can sign up for Virtual Art Camp, July 20-23. Register online. The center plans to reopen July 24.
Browsing slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books offers private browsing appointments. Masks and hand sanitizer are required. Booksellers are available to answer questions and recommend texts. Shoppers must spend at least $25 during their private visit. Book a 30-minute appointment online, or call 231-946-2665.
Book wins award
TRAVERSE CITY — Local publisher Mission Point Press announced John Wemlinger’s “Before the Snow Flies” received a Silver Award in the annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. The novel follows a veteran who returns home to northern Michigan as a double amputee confined to a wheelchair. Wemlinger, of Onekama, is working on his fourth novel.
