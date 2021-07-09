Arts and crafts sale
PENTWATER — Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club presents the annual Pentwater Fine Arts and Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 10 on the Village Green. Art includes paintings, ceramics, jewelry, clothing and other media. Admission is free. More details: pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com.
Lego creation time
INTERLOCHEN — Families are invited to play with Lego blocks from 10 a.m. to noon July 10 and 24 at Interlochen Public Library.
Arts show
CHARLEVOIX — The annual Charlevoix Art and Craft Show is July 10-11 at East Park. Browse paintings, hand-woven rugs, clothing, baskets, pottery and other crafts. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Contact: 231-547-2101.
Artists’ Market
LELAND — The annual Artists’ Market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 on the Old Art Building front lawn and along Cedar Street.
More than 60 participants present their fine art paintings, ceramics, jewelry, wooden furniture, metal art, fiber, stained glass, photography, literature, gourmet food and artisan wares.Cedar Street is closed to vehicle traffic. Event sponsor: Leelanau Community Cultural Center.
Book launch event
TRAVERSE CITY — Tamara Miller Davis launches her debut novel “Despite the Buzz” at 4 p.m. July 10 at Horizon Books. She reads passages and signs purchased copies of the book during this reception. Davis is a Coast Guard veteran, mother, educator and performer in the USA Today Storytellers Project.
Outdoor concerts
CADILLAC — The Drew Hale Band performs at 8 p.m. July 10 at Coyote Crossing Resort. Other shows this month: Rachael Davis and Luke Winslow-King, July 17; Adam Joynt Band, July 24; and Myron Elkins and the Dying Breed, July 31. Purchase tickets via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-862-3212.
Music Monday
INTERLOCHEN — Music Monday begins at 1 p.m. July 12, 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Ages 10 and younger can play and explore music.
Artist reception
NORTHPORT — An artist reception goes from 6-9 p.m. July 12 at Wright Gallery. Featured artists: Amanda Acker, Ben Dallas, Linda King Ferguson, Jesse Hickman, Carol Phillips, Douglas Witmer and Burleigh Kronquist.
Stories and crafts
ELK RAPIDS — Storytelling and crafts are available outdoors at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 13, 20 and 27 at Elk Rapids District Library. These events are part of the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program.
Dart for Art preview
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center hosts a Dart for Art preview night July 14 at Bay Harbor. Guests can enjoy appetizers and alcoholic beverages. A silent auction is open and music is provided by The Cowboy Killers, a seven-piece funk, blues and rock band. Tickets are $75. The July 15 Dart for Art event is sold out.
Boosters concert
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS released its virtual Traverse City Music Boosters Annual Benefit Concert. View music students’ performances at traversecitymusicboosters.com. Donations support music staff and student musicians.
Call for art
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library accepts artwork for its silent auction, which takes place throughout August. Local artists may donate paintings, photographs, jewelry, glass, textile and other works. The auction benefits the new library building fund. More information: 231-384-6032.
Haiku contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Landmark Books accepts submissions for a haiku contest until Aug. 15. The winning poem is published as a postcard. Send entries to landmarkbookstc@gmail.com, or drop them off at the store in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
‘Here We Are’ concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan songwriter May Erlewine and her band kick off their “Here We Are” tour at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at City Opera House. Doors open one hour before showtime. Front row VIP seats are $50; others cost $20. Purchase at cityoperahouse.org.
