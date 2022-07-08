Art fair
BEULAH — Crystal Lake Community Business Association hosts its annual art fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9 at Village Park. More than 60 vendors and organizations plan to attend.
Raven Hill celebration
EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center celebrates 30 years from noon to 4 p.m. July 10.
Summer hours: weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Contact: info@miravenhill.org; 231-536-3369.
Songwriter performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Elias Alexander performs Scottish music at 6 p.m. July 10 at Union Street Station.
Broadway concert
PETOSKEY — A Broadway-themed vesper concert begins at 8 p.m. July 10 at Bay View. Students and faculty perform selections from musicals.
Tickets: bva.booktix.com. Questions: 231-347-6225.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers programs for preschool and elementary students.
Create a galaxy map at 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 11 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 14. Storytime Adventures features “Owl Babies” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 12 and 15. Admission is $7 per person. Sign up at glcm.org.
Photography workshop
KEWADIN — The Antrim Photography Workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. July 11 at Pine Hill Nursery, 886 U.S. 31.
Photograph plants, trees, flowers and more. Bring batteries, a tripod and a flower macro. Dinner follows.
Annual members can RSVP to 231-313-8820.
Weekly concerts
ONEKAMA — Portage Lake Association presents Awesome Distraction from 7-9 p.m. July 11 at Portage Lake Park. This is part of the the Monday Night Concerts in the Park series. Attendees may bring blankets, chairs and a picnic.
Show schedule: Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater, July 18; Jim Hawley, July 25; Blue Water Ramblers, Aug. 1; Funtastix, Aug. 8 and K. Jones and the Benzie Playboys, Aug. 15.
STEAM event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and NMC present a program at 10 a.m. July 12. View images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
A panel discussion starts at 6 p.m.
Both programs are available via Zoom and in person. tadl.org/webb
Embroidery workshop
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library hosts an embroidery workshop from 6:30-8 p.m. July 12.
Work on a pattern of an Ivory Billed Woodpecker. Supplies are included. Class is open to ages 12 and older.
Space is limited. Call 231-326-5361 or email info@glenlakelibrary.net to register.
Photos displayed
ALDEN — View photographs by Patricia McCleery through July 30 at Alden District Library. She captures Michigan’s carnivorous plants.
Gallery features artists
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Gallery presents painter Marilyn Bachelor and woodcarver Terry Lowell in July and August.
View their works from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Mahjong games
ALDEN — Mahjong sessions occur from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center. People of all skill levels may play for free. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Host an artist
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association invites local property owners to host an artist for the Plein Air Paint Out July 15-16. Artists paint outdoor scenes during that weekend.
Contact northportartsforall@gmail.com to host an artist. Interested artists may sign up at northportartsassociation.org.
