Art fair

BEULAH — Crystal Lake Community Business Association hosts its annual art fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9 at Village Park. More than 60 vendors and organizations plan to attend.

Raven Hill celebration

EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center celebrates 30 years from noon to 4 p.m. July 10.

Summer hours: weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 2-4 p.m. Sundays. Contact: info@miravenhill.org; 231-536-3369.

Songwriter performs

TRAVERSE CITY — Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Elias Alexander performs Scottish music at 6 p.m. July 10 at Union Street Station.

Broadway concert

PETOSKEY — A Broadway-themed vesper concert begins at 8 p.m. July 10 at Bay View. Students and faculty perform selections from musicals.

Tickets: bva.booktix.com. Questions: 231-347-6225.

Kids’ activities

TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers programs for preschool and elementary students.

Create a galaxy map at 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 11 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 14. Storytime Adventures features “Owl Babies” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. July 12 and 15. Admission is $7 per person. Sign up at glcm.org.

Photography workshop

KEWADIN — The Antrim Photography Workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. July 11 at Pine Hill Nursery, 886 U.S. 31.

Photograph plants, trees, flowers and more. Bring batteries, a tripod and a flower macro. Dinner follows.

Annual members can RSVP to 231-313-8820.

Weekly concerts

ONEKAMA — Portage Lake Association presents Awesome Distraction from 7-9 p.m. July 11 at Portage Lake Park. This is part of the the Monday Night Concerts in the Park series. Attendees may bring blankets, chairs and a picnic.

Show schedule: Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater, July 18; Jim Hawley, July 25; Blue Water Ramblers, Aug. 1; Funtastix, Aug. 8 and K. Jones and the Benzie Playboys, Aug. 15.

STEAM event

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and NMC present a program at 10 a.m. July 12. View images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

A panel discussion starts at 6 p.m.

Both programs are available via Zoom and in person. tadl.org/webb

Embroidery workshop

EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library hosts an embroidery workshop from 6:30-8 p.m. July 12.

Work on a pattern of an Ivory Billed Woodpecker. Supplies are included. Class is open to ages 12 and older.

Space is limited. Call 231-326-5361 or email info@glenlakelibrary.net to register.

Photos displayed

ALDEN — View photographs by Patricia McCleery through July 30 at Alden District Library. She captures Michigan’s carnivorous plants.

Gallery features artists

ALPENA — Thunder Bay Arts Gallery presents painter Marilyn Bachelor and woodcarver Terry Lowell in July and August.

View their works from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Mahjong games

ALDEN — Mahjong sessions occur from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center. People of all skill levels may play for free. Sponsored by Alden District Library.

Host an artist

NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association invites local property owners to host an artist for the Plein Air Paint Out July 15-16. Artists paint outdoor scenes during that weekend.

Contact northportartsforall@gmail.com to host an artist. Interested artists may sign up at northportartsassociation.org.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you