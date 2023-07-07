Museum open
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids History Museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays in July and August at 301 Traverse St. Contact: 231-264-5692.
Jazz concerts
SUTTONS BAY — The Harry Goldson Memorial JazzFest goes from 1-9 p.m. July 8 at Marina Park.
The lineup includes the Bob James Trio, Jeff Haas Trio, Interlochen Student Jazz Band and the David Chown Combo.
Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com or by calling 231-499-4850. Pay $35 at the gate.
Painter exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Plein air painter Alan Maciag is featured in the tasting room at Mari Vineyards through September.
Join Twisted Fish Gallery in the opening reception from 3-6 p.m. July 8.
Music at Mayfield Pond
KINGSLEY — Traverse Area District Library- Kingsley Branch presents live music at 5:30 p.m. July 8 at Mayfield Pond Park.
Breathe Owl Breathe and Major Murphy perform this free concert. Attendees should bring chairs and blankets.
Park concert
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake Community Church Men’s Group presents Concert in the Park from 6-9 p.m. July 8 at Old Settlers Park.
The event features The Fabulous Horndogs, a northern Michigan band. A free-will offering benefits Empire Area Community Emergency Fund and Leelanau Helplink.
Magic show
PETOSKEY — David Kwong presents his one-man show “The Enigmatist” from 8-9:30 p.m. July 8 at Bay View Association’s Hall Auditorium. Reserved seats are $35, general admission is $25 and kids’ tickets are $20. Purchase through bayviewassociation.org or call the box office: 231-348-9551.
Art activity
TRAVERSE CITY — The Second Sunday Art Project: Cars goes from 1-3 p.m. July 9 at the Dennos Museum Center.
Families can drop in for a docent-led art activity that is inspired by the exhibition “LUSTER: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting.” Museum admission is $10 per adult and $5 per child.
Crafts for kids
INTERLOCHEN — Kids Crafts with Kristy goes from 10:30 a.m. to noon July 10 and 17 at Interlochen Public Library.
Ages 5-12 can participate. Materials are provided by Friends of Interlochen Public Library.
Theater series returns
MANISTEE — “Talks, Tunes & Tours” returns at 10 a.m. July 11 at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts. “120 Years at the Ramsdell” is presented by Ruth Cooper, a former managing director of the theater.
Photographer Steve Growcock presents “Through the Lens: Street Photography” on July 18. The series is free to the public. More information: 231-398-9770.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework group gathers from 1-4 p.m. July 11 at Interlochen Public Library. Attendees can work on their projects.
Photography event
KEWADIN — Antrim Photography Workshop members are invited to an event at 4:30 p.m. July 11 at Pine Hill Nursery.
Practice macro photography in the garden. Membership is $50. RSVP: 231-313-8820.
Kids’ program
ALDEN — Alden District Library offers stories and crafts at 10 a.m. July 13 and 20 at Helena Township Community Center.
Kids ages 5 and younger can hear a story, and ages 6-12 can make a craft. Admission is free.
Red Elvises concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The Red Elvises perform at 7 p.m. July 13 at Union Street Station. This is part of the band’s “Early Show” music series. Cover charge is $10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.