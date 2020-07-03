Movie theater open
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Cinema plans to show “The Jungle Book” at 3:30 and 7 p.m. from July 3-9. The live-action Disney film is rated PG. Tickets are $6 before 6 p.m. and $8 for later showings. Pay $6 for kids under 11. Contact: 231-264-8601.
Christmas display
MESICK — View “A Vintage Christmas” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 4 at the Mesick Historical Museum. A slideshow of Wexford County’s 1988 tree at the capitol and tree farming is also displayed.
Summer concerts
ELK RAPIDS — The Summer Concert Series at the Harbor begins with Royal Grand performing from 7-9 p.m. July 4. People may bring chairs and snacks.
Other events:
- On the Sun from 7-9 p.m. July 11
- Petoskey Steel Drum Band from 4-6 p.m. July 19
- Barbosa Bros. from 7-9 p.m. July 26
- Flylite Gemini from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 2
- Escaping Pavement from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 16
Antique show
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Antiques Show is July 4-5 and Aug. 1-2 at the Emmet County Fairgrounds. Browse glass, textiles, jewelry, outdoor furniture, artwork and more. Admission is $5 each for the weekend. Food is available to purchase. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Museum happenings
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum hosts Charlie Chaplin’s “The Kid” and Buster Keaton’s “The Electric House” at 6 p.m. July 10-11. Andrew Rogers plays the Wurlitzer theater organ to accompany the films. Tickets are $5 for students, $14 for seniors and $16 for others. The museum is also open for guided tours by appointment. Groups of 10 or fewer are invited as long as individuals wear a mask. Call 231-938-9300 for reservations.
Art garden
TRAVERSE CITY — A garden sculpture is stationed outside of Higher Art Gallery on Union Street. View the reclaimed metal and glass pieces by artist Kelly O’Neill.
Historical discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents author David Blight at 7 p.m. July 5 through the Zoom application. Blight talks about his historical book “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.” Guests may bring questions. Registration is free.
Mask contest
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center hosts the “Make A Mask, Make A Difference” contest. Seamstresses, artists, crafters and designers of all ages are invited to donate homemade masks through July 6. Submissions should be latex free, breathable fabric and washable. Elastic and tie varieties are accepted. Youth and adult prize winners are announced July 13. Masks are then donated to local organizations for their volunteers or employees. Send masks to P.O. Box 1513 in Frankfort, MI 49635. More details: info@oliverart.org.
Theater camp
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre presents the Outdoor Theatre Adventure Camp at Civic Center Park this summer. Campers can explore storytelling, creative movement, improvisation and more. Third and fourth graders attend from 1-4 p.m. July 6-10, fifth and sixth graders July 13-17 and seventh and eighth graders July 20-24. Norte offers the Bike + Play option in which kids spend mornings at a bike camp and afternoons at the theater camp. Full-day, one-week events run July 6-24. Contact: meg@parallel45.org.
Call for artists
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village and Kirtland Community College seek adult artists to enter the second annual Great Northern Art Explosion. The public can view and vote for their favorites from Aug. 8-23. Four artists win cash prizes. Entry is $40. Registration is open till July 10. Questions: info@artisanvillage.org.
Theater reopens July 10
SUTTONS BAY — Bay Community Theatre plans to reopen its doors July 10. Summer film showings include “Jaws” (July 10-12), “E.T.” (July 17-19) and “Jurassic Park” (July 24-26). Screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4:30 p.m. Sundays this summer. All seats are $3. Moviegoers must wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Box office: 231-271-3772.
Libraries offer services
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library recently reopened its doors to the public. Space is limited and guests older than 2 should wear a face covering unless they cannot for medical reasons. Hours vary by location. The East Bay Branch is only open for curbside pickup until further notice.
Bellaire Public Library provides curbside services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 231-533-8814 or email bellairelibrary@torchlake.com to order a book.
