Veteran exhibition
OMENA — Omena Historical Society displays its main 2021 exhibition staring July 3 at the Putnam-Cloud Tower House Museum/OHS Museum.
“Omena’s Legacy of Service: A Common Bond” aims to honor U.S. military veterans. Northport High School students from Kyle Locke’s social studies class interviewed and researched veterans, and several contributed digital and print presentations to the exhibition.
The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. View the online archives at omenahistoricalsociety.org
Music on the plaza
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center presents “Live on the Bidwell Plaza” from 5:30-7 p.m. July 4. The family-friendly outdoor show features The Marsupials. Attendees can enjoy complimentary birthday cake and ice cream to celebrate the CTAC’s 50th anniversary. The summer concert series is partly supported by Marsha and Neil Bidwell.
Classes for kids
FRANKFORT — Summer Class for Kids is scheduled Mondays from July 5 to Aug. 10 at Oliver Art Center. Topics include landscapes, sculpture, printmaking, famous artists and Greek urns. Each session includes a lesson and project. Some feature an outdoor activity.
All supplies are included, and classes are free because of support from the Sally Guzowski Family Foundation. Parents can sign up at oliverartcenterfrankfort.org.
Art activities
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts “Art with Heart” sessions from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Bring supplies for jewelry making, painting, drawing or other creative activity.
Reading program
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library kicks off its Summer Reading Program at 1:30 p.m. July 7 at Lakeland Elementary. Pick up a free book for the “Tails and Tales” event.
Outdoor concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse welcomes ReBooted with Judy Harrison July 7 at 7 p.m. The band from High Impact Productions presents country and classic rock tunes for all ages. Prices are $20 for adults and $13 for youth under 18, or $180 for a six-person table. Tickets: oldtownplayhouse.com, 231-947-2210, ext. 2 or in person.
Book club meets
INTERLOCHEN — Thursday Morning Book Club gathers at 10 a.m. July 8 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins. Check out the book from the library. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Vineyard hosts musicians
CEDAR — Musicians perform every Thursday and some weekends at French Valley Vineyard this summer.
This month’s schedule: Keith Scott at 5 p.m. July 8, Paul Koss and Chris Skellenger at 5 p.m. July 15, Mark Hansen at 4 p.m. July 17, Andre Villoch and Chris Skellenger at 5 p.m. July 22 and The Duges at 5 p.m. July 29.
Film recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Local filmmaker Rich Brauer’s “Frozen Stupid 2: Open Water” won in the Best Feature Comedy category at the Chicago Indie Film Awards. The film, set in Houghton Lake, features living actors from the original ice fishing film in a comedy set in the future. It was released in December 2020 and is available through Amazon Prime Video.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks artwork for the third annual HART Community Fundraiser, which supports Wings of Wonder’s Tribal Raptor Rehabilitation Center. Entries are $20 and due Aug. 1. The “Artists for Wings of Wonder” exhibition runs Sept. 10-30. Contact: 231-252-4616.
Festival tickets on sale
INTERLOCHEN — The Interlochen Arts Festival returns from Aug. 3-29 at Kresge Auditorium. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds fund scholarships for youth to attend Interlochen Arts Camp and Interlochen Arts Academy. Reserve seats at tickets.interlochen.org.
Concert schedule:
- Aug. 3 — Chicago
- Aug. 10 — Harry Connick, Jr. and his band, “Time to Play” summer tour
- Aug. 14 — The Greatest Hits of Foreigner
- Aug. 26 — Jake Owen
- Aug. 28 — Old Crow Medicine Show with Molly Tuttle
- Aug. 29 — Buddy Guy with Robert Randolph and the Family Band
