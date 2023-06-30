Museum to hike entry fee
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center plans to raise its admission rates for the first time in more than 15 years.
Starting July 1, entry fees increase to $10 for adults and $5 for youth. Admission is free to museum members, NMC staff and students, members of partner museums, active duty military and veterans, kids under 4 and EBT and WIC card holders. dennosmuseum.org
Antique show
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Antiques Show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2 at Emmet County Fairgrounds.
Admission is $10 per person. Kids younger than 16 are free.
Art fair
LUDINGTON — The West Shore Art Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2 at Rotary Park.
The juried fine arts show is managed by Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Kids can get artwork or jewelry for $5 in the Children’s Art Buying Tent. Live music and food are also available.
Christian science speech
CHARLEVOIX — Christian Science practitioner Alex Fischer speaks on “How spiritual perception brings healing” at 2 p.m. July 1 at Charlevoix Public Library.
The talk is sponsored by Christian Science Churches of Charlevoix and Petoskey.
Chamberfest series set
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan Opera House continues its Chamberfest Cheboygan series with the Ivalas String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. July 1.
Other shows include the American String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. July 7, Daniel Adam Maltz at 3 p.m. July 16 and Cheng Squared Duo at 7:30 p.m. July 28. Each concert is followed by a reception with the performers. Tickets are $30 per adult, $25 for veterans and free for students. Box office: 231-627-5841.
Jukebox show
PETOSKEY — Postmodern Jukebox brings its “Life in the Past Lane” Tour to Bay View at 8 p.m. July 1. Tickets are sold at bva.booktix.com. Questions: 231-347-6225; chris@bayviewassociation.org.
Art show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Three Seasons Art Show is displayed through Aug. 17 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
Five artists are featured in the visitor center: Nancy Carey, Nancy McRay, Shanna Robinson, Dawn Swaim and Babs Young. The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Artist selected
PELLSTON — The University of Michigan Biological Station selected the artists to participate in the 2023 Artist in Residence Program.
Callie Chappell participates in July. She grew up in Traverse City and is an ecologist and artist based in California. The public can attend a free lecture at 7 p.m. July 17 at the biological station.
Traveling exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — “LUSTER: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” is shown through Sept. 3 at the Dennos Museum Center. The traveling exhibition includes more than 50 paintings by 15 photorealists and hyperrealists who depict motorcycles and automobiles. Museum admission is $10 per adult and $5 per youth.
Book program
TRAVERSE CITY — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Grand Traverse, Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary Club and Munson Medical Center can provide new books to kids each month from birth through age 5. Books are free to the first 100 babies born at Munson Medical Center starting Oct. 1.
“Books from Birth, A Community Gift for Raising Readers” obtained $15,000 from Born to Read, a Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary Club program. The program aims to collect $225,000 each year to continue providing books. Parents of newborns can sign up while at Munson or register their child anytime before age 5 at dpil-gtregion.org.
