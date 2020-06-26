Local students win quiz bowl
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School students took home the trophy after the season 15 finale of WCMU’s show “Quiz Central,” which aired on TV June 17.
The northern Michigan team of Andy Zaloudek, Henry Huschke, Alex Olin, Miles Riddle and Liam Berigan competed against Roscommon High School students Jackson Thiel, Mac Schultz, Connor McNamara and Drew Jaskowski.
The members of the division championship team receive a two-year room and board scholarship from Central Michigan University Residence Life.
This is the second consecutive victory for TC Central.
Thursday music
CENTRAL LAKE — Jessica Dominic plays music Thursdays from 7-10 p.m. in the outdoor seating area at Mammoth Distilling.
The facility is open noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Free kids’ programs set at art center
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center offers free kids’ programs this summer. Ages 3-7 can pick up “To Go Art Kits” containing craft ideas and supplies. Donations are appreciated. Older kids can take virtual art classes starting June 29 through Google Classroom. Sessions occur weekly into mid-August. Supply kits are $10 at the art center. Contact: info@oliverart.org.
Pottery shop open
RAPID CITY — Silly Sister’s Pottery Gallery is open by appointment at 11421 Hickin Road NW.
Items include stemless wine cups and martini cups. Browse pottery during the Bellaire Farmers Market from 8-11 a.m. Fridays and the Interlochen Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Contact: 630-408-1405.
Orchestra joins Interlochen Arts CampINTERLOCHEN — Detroit Symphony Orchestra joins the virtual Interlochen Arts Camp, which runs June 28 through July 19.
The musicians lead weekly orchestral repertoire workshops for each instrument with intermediate and high school students and record movements of chamber music for small ensembles for students to study.
The partnership also includes virtual recitals and an arts leadership discussion with Interlochen staff.
‘The Woodland’ show at Higher Art Gallery
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts the virtual show “The Woodland” through early July.
Artwork by Kristen Egan and Brian Sostrom is available to view and purchase through the gallery’s website.
Movie theater fundraiser set
TRAVERSE CITY — The State Theatre recently launched the “Light Up the State” campaign to fund the venue reopening.
The goal is to collect $30,000 through patronicity.com by July 6.
The theater has been closed since March 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Share on social media using #LightUptheState.
Call for volunteers
CADILLAC — Volunteers are needed at Up North Arts. Positions are available in facility management, events, fundraising, grant writing, marketing, teaching or assisting with classes and the executive board.
Educators are also needed for the new children’s area. Call 231-468-3040 or email info@upnorthartsinc.com to learn more.
