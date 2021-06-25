Creating with blocks
INTERLOCHEN — Families are invited to play with Legos from 10 a.m. to noon June 26 at Interlochen Public Library.
Inaugural art fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse hosts its first Outdoor Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 in the parking lot.
Volunteers, members and friends sell handmade pottery, felted creations, paintings, fabric arts, clothing and photography.
Virtual gala
TRAVERSE CITY — Broadway’s Paul Canaan and Joey Taranto present a musical gala at 7 p.m. June 26 via Zoom. Admission is $50; VIP tickets are $100 and include an after party. This fundraiser supports City Opera House. cityoperahouse.org
Summer concerts
CADILLAC — Coyote Crossing Resort hosts Roosevelt Diggs at 8 p.m. June 26. The performance features bluegrass, folk, country and blues. Tickets are $10 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-862-3212.
PETOSKEY — Bay View Association presents the Vesper Concerts at 8 p.m. June 27 through Aug. 8 at Hall Auditorium. The evenings include family-friendly vocal and instrumental music. This event kicks off the Bay View Music Festival, which returns after nearly two years. Tickets: BayViewAssociation.org/performingarts.
Art space available
FRANKFORT — The Creative Space is open at Oliver Art Center. The community area features seating for adults and kids; books, puzzles and games for all ages; curated, self-guided art projects; and display space for young artists. Reservations not needed.
Music Monday
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts Music Monday at 1 p.m. June 28. This program includes physical activity and music creation for kids ages 10 and younger. More information: 231-276-6767.
Concerts on the Lawn
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation presents the 2021 Concerts on the Lawn at 7 p.m. Thursdays this summer. The series begins July 1 with an Elvis tribute.
Other shows:
- July 8 — The Gordon Lightfoot Tribute
- July 15 — Remembering Patsy Cline featuring Judy Harrison
- July 22 — The Petoskey Steel Drum Band
- July 29 — Peter, Paul and Mary Remembered
- Aug. 5 — Bay Area Little Big Band
- Aug. 12 — K. Jones and the Benzie Playboys
- Aug. 19 — The Backroom Gang
- Aug. 26 — Miriam Pico and friends
Summer Academy
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools enrolls ninth through 12th graders in its Summer Academy program, set from July 7 to Aug. 4. Residency is not required. Students can recover credits, accelerate or free an hour for electives next school year. The academy includes an online platform with in-person teacher support and/or workspace. tcaps.net/summeracademy
Book for preorder
GLEN ARBOR — Mission Point Press accepts preorders for “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear” at friendsofsleepingbear.org. The hardcover text features photos and written memories from families who visited the area. The cost is $29.95.
Books are shipped in early July, or available for pickup at the book launch from 2-4 p.m. July 11 at Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor.
Impersonation show
TRAVERSE CITY — Anthony and Eddie Edwards perform as the Edwards Twins at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at City Opera House. The brothers impersonate many celebrities. Reserved seats are $25. VIP gold are $45 and VIP are $35. Box office: 231-941-8082. cityoperahouse.org
Books for students
TRAVERSE CITY — PoWeR! Book Bags recently provided two free books for students at Traverse Heights and Blair Elementary Schools in Traverse City. They also received a create-a-story booklet.
This giveaway was possible through a partnership with The Kiwanis Foundation of Traverse City, the Youth Advisory Council of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and public donations to the nonprofit literacy organization.
