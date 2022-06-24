Free family day
THOMPSONVILLE — Families with kids of all ages are invited to the free Fairies and Forts Day from 10 a.m. to noon June 25 at Michigan Legacy Art Park.
Attendees may dress as fairies or in colonial costumes. Kids can participate in art projects led by Art Park and Betsie Valley District Library staff.
Entertainment is provided by Luunappi, the duo of Patrick Niemisto and Norm Wheeler. The event concludes with drummers from Traverse City West Marching Band leading a parade to the Stockade Labyrinth.
Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club meets at 10 a.m. June 25 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 5-18 are invited to learn about coding, create robots and use a 3-D printer.
Events occur every other Saturday through Aug. 20. Space is limited. Call 231-533-8814 to register.
Trail fundraiser
PENTWATER — Friends of Pentwater-Hart Trail hosts a luncheon and 5K run, walk or bike at 11:30 a.m. June 25 at the Pentwater Village Green.
Trail Head Bike Shop of Ludington presents a free bike maintenance workshop at noon and 1 p.m.
Admission is $25 per person and includes the guided 5K, two tacos and a T-shirt. Pay $10 for just the lunch. Proceeds support future maintenance of the Pentwater-Hart Trail. Sign up at pentwaterharttrail.com.
Porch Parade Contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival invites community members to participate in the Porch Parade Contest from July 2-9.
Consumers Energy staff votes and awards the home with the best use of cherries. The winner receives downtown gift certificates. Sign up before June 25 at cherryfestival.org.
Exhibition displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — Curator David J. Wagner’s “Environmental Impact II” is displayed June 25 through Sept. 4 at the Dennos Museum Center.
The exhibition includes paintings, photographs, prints, installations and sculptures.
Community lecture
TRAVERSE CITY — Hank Paulson shares the latest about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia at 3 p.m. June 25 at Peninsula Community Library.
This is the first event in the Michigan Medicine Peninsula Community Lecture Series. Register at victors.us/mimedpeninsula2022.
Benefit concert
ELK RAPIDS — Art Rapids presents the benefit concert “Remembering Patsy Cline” at 7 p.m. June 25 at Elk Rapids High School. The show features Judy Harrison and Rebooted.
Tickets are $25 at Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce, Twisted Fish Gallery, Mullaly’s 128 Gallery, Pine Hill Nursery and Elk Rapids Marina. Proceeds supporting an art walk on East Bay. artrapids.net/patsy-cline
Band performance
NORTHPORT — Northport Performing Arts Center continues its 2022 season with the Northport Community Band and the Village Voices at 7:30 p.m. June 25. Call 231-386-2009 for tickets.
Painting in the garden
TRAVERSE CITY — Artists Sue Bowerman and Ruth Kitchen are plein air painting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
Walk through the gardens and observe their oil and gouache works.
Outdoor display continues
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center displays its “Mini Masterpieces” through Sept. 5.
More than 100 small artworks hang on trees along the gravel walkway from Lake Street to the gallery and in the grove behind the building. Visitors can view the community exhibition on their own.
