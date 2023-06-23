Cookie social
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts Courtesy and Cookies at the Caboose from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 at the yellow caboose on the Leelanau Trail.
Learn about trail safety and get a cookie. Cherry Capital Cycling Club offers free bike bells, water and other items.
Veteran art show
WILLIAMSBURG — Veterans Inspiring Veterans hosts its second annual Veterans Inspirational Art Show from 4-8 p.m. June 24 at Flintfields Horse Park.
Veterans display and sell their artwork during Traverse City Horse Shows.
Classical concert
FRANKFORT — Scottish guitarist Matthew McAllister and American guitarist Matthew Cochran perform at 7:30 p.m. June 24 at the Garden Theater.
Tickets are $15 at https://gardentheater.org/live-at-the-garden-1.
House concert
HARBOR SPRINGS — Kitty Donohoe performs at 7:30 p.m. June 24 at the Rhubarbary, 3550 Five Mile Creek Road.
Donations support the artist. RSVP: 231-499-8038.
Thriller writer speaks
TRAVERSE CITY — Ruth Ware presents “Zero Days” at 7 p.m. June 25 at City Opera House.
This is a National Writers Series event. General admission is $20; student tickets are $5 via cityoperahouse.org.
Bible study
ELK RAPIDS — First Presbyterian Church offers its vacation bible school from June 26-30. Ages 3 through fifth graders can participate in games, music and crafts.
Parents can attend a picnic at noon Friday. Enroll a child at https://tinyurl.com/mv7n6hn5.
‘Sleepless’ auditions
GLEN ARBOR —Glen Arbor Players hosts auditions for “Sleepless” at 7 p.m. June 26 at Glen Lake Church and 7 p.m. June 28 at Old Town Playhouse.
The cast includes two teenagers, a boy and a girl, three adult men and three adult women. The play is a stage adaptation of the story “Sleepless in Seattle.”
Writing workshop
KEWADIN — Bellaire Public Library co-hosts a Life Writing Workshop from 2-4 p.m. June 27 at Torch Lake Township Hall.
Author Anne-Marie Oomen leads this session. Bellaire Public Library covers admission for its patrons. Others may attend for $10 per person.
Reading session
ELK RAPIDS — Read with dogs from the Great Lakes Humane Society from 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 27 at Elk Rapids District Library. Meet on the library lawn.
Library after hours
TRAVERSE CITY — The Night Library begins at 8 p.m. June 27 at Peninsula Community Library. Enjoy stories, s’mores, a craft and a telescope viewing. Participants are encouraged to wear pajamas.
Bubble program
INTERLOCHEN — The free Summer Reading Program “Bubbleman and Bubblewoman” starts at 10:30 a.m. June 28 at Interlochen Public Library. All ages may attend this bubble demonstration.
Bridge games
ALDEN — The American Contract Bridge League card game begins at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October at Helena Township Community Center. Free lessons start at 11:30 a.m. No games on the third Wednesday of the month. More details: 248-770-6152; ljslyker@gmail.com.
Evenings on River Street
ELK RAPIDS — Evenings on River Street returns with Plumville Project from 6-9 p.m. June 28 in downtown Elk Rapids. Performance schedule: Brotha James, July 5; Nick Vasquez, July 12; Drew Hale, July 19; TC Knuckleheads, July 26; Sweet Water Blues Band, Aug. 2 and Dags Und Timmah, Aug. 9.
Summer concert
GAYLORD — The annual Sojourn Summer Concert Series resumes with Dig a Pony: A Beatles Tribute at 7 p.m. June 28 at Sojourn Lakeside Resort.
Bring lawn chairs. Admission is $20 via MyNorthTickets.com.
