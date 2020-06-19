Drive-in movies
HONOR — Cherry Bowl Drive-in shows “The Lego Batman Movie” (rated PG) and “The Dark Knight” (PG-13) June 19-20. Leashed pets are welcome. Capacity is limited and physical distancing is required. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older and free for kids. Box office opens at 7:30 p.m. First feature shows at dusk.
Poetry workshop
LELAND — Leelanau County libraries host a virtual poetry workshop from 10 a.m. to noon June 20 via Zoom. Poet and professor Mary Ann Samyn leads the event. RSVP: programs@lelandtownshiplibrary.org.
Free civil rights film
TRAVERSE CITY — Paramount Pictures recently made Ava DuVernay’s film “Selma” free during June. The 2014 movie tells the story of Martin Luther King, Jr. leading the march for voting rights in 1965. View on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or iTunes.
Drama available
TRAVERSE CITY — People can watch the 2019 drama “Alice” through Vimeo. Rent it for $12, with some proceeds supporting the State Theatre and Bijou By the Bay.
College for Kids classes scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers this year’s College for Kids classes online. Topics include kitchen chemistry, marker art, Lego kits, books and more. Register online or call 231-995-1700.
Call for films
SAULT STE. MARIE — Filmmakers are invited to submit their fiction, feature, documentary and short pieces for the annual Soo Film Festival, set from Sept. 16-20. Entry is free until April 26. Cost is $15 until May 31 and $20 until June 22. Selections are announced in late July. Submit at FilmFreeway.com.
Art of the Garden
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center and Little Garden Club present the online Art of the Garden Exhibit and Sale this month. The show features flora and fauna in a variety of media. A $25 preview opens at 3 p.m. June 25. The public can join starting at 4 p.m. Forty percent of sales benefit the host organizations. View the works via the Old Art Building website until July 15.
Author talks June 25
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents author William Kent Krueger at 7 p.m. June 25 via the Zoom application. He discusses his book “This Tender Land,” which follows four orphans during the Great Depression. Guests may bring questions. Registration is free.
Jeff Daniels concert
PETOSKEY —Bay View Music Festival and Lakeside Chautauqua present singer-songwriter Jeff Daniels at 8 p.m. June 25. A question-and-answer session follows the concert. Tickets are $15. Contact: ben@flemingartists.com.
Book tour canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Yale Law School professor Anthony Kronman canceled his June 28 talk at City Opera House. Kronman planned to discuss his book “The Assault on American Excellence.”
All ticket holders will receive refunds. The National Writers Series hopes to reschedule this as a virtual event.
Art studio open
TRAVERSE CITY — Handz On Art recently reopened at 144 Hall St. The studio is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Pottery To-Go program and curbside pickup continue for people who prefer creating at home. Call 231-941-5071 or email julie@tchandzonart.com to make an appointment.
Youth Art Show
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center hosts the Youth Art Show online this year. View artwork by students in the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District through Sept. 1.
Call for artists
BELLAIRE — The annual Rubber Ducky Festival Arts and Crafts Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15. Artisans are invited to apply for a booth on the court house lawn. Cost is $45. Send checks to Bellaire Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 205 in Bellaire, MI 49615. Questions: 231-533-6023; Rachel@bellairechamber.org.
