Market tour
BELLAIRE — The M88 Outdoor Market Tour is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19 in Mancelona, Eastport, Central Lake and Bellaire and homes along the highway. Sidewalk and garage sales, crafts and antiques are available. Bellaire Family Health Center and Antrim County Emergency Operations host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Central Lake Chamber Cabin. Adults may receive their free shot.
Steam Saturdays
INTERLOCHEN — Steam Saturdays begin at 10 a.m. June 19 at Interlochen Public Library. Families are invited to play and explore the library’s STEAM kits without checking them out.
Craft fair
FRANKFORT — Frankfort Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its 25th Frankfort Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 on Main Street. More than 65 vendors offer their items. The Antique Vehicle and Muscle Car Show will not happen this year. Contact: 231-352-7251.
Railroad tour
KINGSLEY — North American Railcar Operators Association members stop at the Rock Youth Center at 2:30 p.m. June 19 and 9 a.m. June 20. View the rail cars and enjoy photo opportunities. Admission is free.
Solo art show
TRAVERSE CITY — Contemporary realist Mark Gleason presents his solo show “Carry the Fire” this summer at Higher Art Gallery. In-person viewing begins June 21, with an online collector preview opening at noon June 20. View the works until Aug. 1.
Stand-up comedy
TRAVERSE CITY — A stand-up comedy event begins at 7 p.m. June 23 at Old Town Playhouse. Derek Richards and Sal Demilio perform adult content during this Theatre Under the Tent show. Tickets are $20 per person. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Author debuts novel
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City resident Brian Nisun recently released his debut novel “It was Called Home,” published by Atmosphere Press. The historical novel is $18.99 in paperback from online retailers.
Activities for tots
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts Tot Time at 9:30 a.m. June 24. Interactive play is geared toward ages 2-4.
Artist workshop
EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center hosts Luke Buck’s “Watercolor Workshop” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24-25. The sessions emphasize the construction and styles of barns.
Participants of all skill levels can learn the techniques of painting textures. Social distancing and face masks are required. Registration: info@miravenhill.org.
Library earns grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library is one of 61 organizations nationwide selected to receive a 2021-2022 NEA Big Read grant. The $17,353 award kicks off the community reading program featuring “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo this fall.
This is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
TADL applied for this NEA grant while completing a new three-year strategic plan based on community input. The poetry collection is available in the TADL catalog. TADL will post a schedule of Big Read events in early August.
Books for students
LAKE ANN — PoWeR! Book Bags recently hosted “School Book Giveaways” at Lake Ann, Crystal Lake and Betsie Valley Elementary Schools. Students received one free book, a create-your-own-story booklet and a National Geographic magazine to take home.
These end-of-school-year giveaways were made possible by a grant from the Youth Advisory Council of the Community Foundation of Benzie County, Benzie County Central Schools Education Foundation, The Benzie Sunrise Rotary Club and community donations.
