Volunteer mixer
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre offers the Summer Festival Volunteer Mixer from 6-7:30 p.m. June 17 at 357 S. Civic Center Drive, near Titus Avenue. Learn about upcoming performances and volunteer roles while enjoying snacks and drinks. Sign up to volunteer at https://signup.com/group/777001251143732013.
Craft fair
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Development Authority hosts the Old Town Arts and Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18. Artists display their works along Union Street and in Lay Park in the Old Town District.
Lakeshore cleanup
FRANKFORT — Stormcloud Brewing Company seeks volunteers for the Keep Benzie Beautiful- Lakeshore Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18.
Help clean the Lake Michigan shoreline in Benzie County and attend the afterparty at Stormcloud. Sign up at stormcloudbrewing.com. Questions: 231-352-0118, ext. 616.
Movement class
INTERLOCHEN — “Grown-Up and Me” starts at 10 a.m. June 18 at Interlochen Public Library. This dance-based movement class is for ages 2-5 and their adult. A $5 donation is suggested. More details: 231-276-6767.
Hands-on activities
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday go from 10 a.m. to noon June 18 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library.
Cemetery tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Daughters of the American Revolution Job Winslow chapter leads a tour of Oakwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. June 18. Participants are invited to lunch at a local restaurant after the event.
Movie and discussion
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library presents the film “Wonder” at 11 a.m. June 18. A discussion follows. This goes along with the library’s Bellaire Reads 2022. Community members may read the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. Sign up at bellairelibrary.org.
Nature Fest
ELK RAPIDS — Green Elk Rapids hosts Nature Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at Veterans Memorial Park. The theme is “Get A Fresh Perspective.”
Families can meet regional leaders and organizations with environmentally-focused projects.
Rock concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Veterans Affairs presents a free rock concert for local veterans and their families at 5:30 p.m. June 18 at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The show features Creedence Revived and Amelia Airharts.
Get tickets with proof of veteran status at the VA, Leelanau Sands Casino or Turtle Creek Casino. gtcveterans.com
Theater fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre hosts its annual Benefête Fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. June 18 at Civic Center Park. The evening includes the season kickoff, food and drinks, live auction and a performance of “Hamlet with Bubbles.”
Tickets are $150 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-714-4768.
Summer exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center presents “The Lure of Niagara” June 19 through Sept. 4. The opening reception begins at 7 p.m. June 18.
The exhibition features the Charles Rand Penney Collection of Historical Niagara Falls Prints.
Music festival
PETOSKEY — Bay View Association begins its Bay View Music Festival at 8 p.m. June 19 at John M. Hall Auditorium. This Sunday vesper concert features soprano Risa Renae Harman, pianist Casey Robards, organist Kelly Hale and the Festival Choir.
Other performances include The Bay View Wind Quintet, Voices of America and more. Get tickets at bva.booktix.com. Questions: 231-347-6225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.