FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Craft Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 on Main Street. More than 50 vendors offer crafts, artwork and more.
TRAVERSE CITY — A Spanish language meetup starts at 10:30 a.m. June 17 at Peninsula Community Library. RSVP: lstarsoneck47@gmail.com.
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Robert Burnham signs his “The Armageddon Secret” from noon to 4 p.m. June 17 at Brilliant Books. His book is about the atom bomb during World War II.
WILLIAMSBURG — Nancy Bordine signs her debut book “What Do You See? Developing New Perspectives with Quilt Patterns” at 1 p.m. June 17 at Renee’s House of Quilting. Reservations: nbordine@ameritech.net.
TRAVERSE CITY — James McVey, from Benzie County, signs his latest book “Loon Rangers” from 1-3 p.m. June 17 at Horizon Books. The novel follows wildlife biologists who conduct a common loon survey in the Adirondack Mountains in 1984.
WILLIAMSBURG — Pizza and Pipes starts at 6 p.m. June 17 at the Music House Museum.
Enjoy pizza and a concert from Red Wings organist Dave Calendine. General admission is $30 per person and $15 per child at MyNorthTickets.com. Box office: 231-938-9300.
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village Gallery presents Jabo Bihlman and Michelle Chenard at 7 p.m. June 17 at the Paddle Hard Yard. Admission is $30 at artisanvillage.org, or $35 at the door.
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents “Nanok and Kowaleski: A Duo Art Exhibition” through June 17.
The show features paintings by Nancy “Nanok” Davis and quilt artwork by Ann Kowaleski.
INTERLOCHEN — The Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy group meets from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 20 and 27 at Interlochen Public Library. Work on a project.
BURDICKVILLE — Summer Singers begins rehearsals at 7 p.m. June 20 at Glen Lake Community Reformed Church. Rehearsals occur Tuesday nights through the second week of August. No session July 4. Everyone is welcome. More information: 248-854-0102.
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon June 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another activity.
BELLAIRE — Adults and teens are invited to Silent Book Club at 8 a.m. June 22 and 29 at Bellaire Public Library.
This is part of the Summer Reading Program. Coffee is available.
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts Game Day on June 22 and 29. Play Mahjong from 1-4 p.m. and Bridge from 2-5 p.m.
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival selected Josee Hanna’s “Cherries in Hollyhock Field” as the 2023 Commemorative Print.
Limited edition prints are available online and at the souvenir tent during the festival from July 1-8.
FRANKFORT — Oil paintings by northern Michigan artist Ellie Harold were chosen for display at the American embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. In 2020, four of Harold’s paintings were shown in the U.S. embassy in Bratislava, Slovakia.
